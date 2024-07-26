Go for the Gold at the Antioch Water Park After Dark Olympic Night Friday, July 26

By Antioch Recreation Department

In honor of the Opening Ceremonies of the 2024 Olympics in Paris France, join us this Friday for OLYMPIC NIGHT, the 4th and final night in our Water Park After Dark series!

Don’t miss your chance to compete in Olympics Games to win an Olympic medal and prizes!

Enjoy a night swim until 8:45 pm and our tasty Specialty Menu Items with flavors from around the world!

JULY 26th 7:00 pm – 9:30 pm

Antioch Water Park inside Prewett Family Park at 4701 Lone Tree Way

Tickets: Day of $13. Purchase at antiochwaterpark.com.



