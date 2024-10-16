Two Pittsburg armed robbery suspects arrested in Antioch early Wednesday

The two AK-47’s including one fully loaded (top) and the Glock found in the suspects’ vehicle early Wednesday morning, Oct. 16, 2024. Photos: APD

Found with two AK-47s, one fully loaded, and Glock with extended magazine

By Antioch Police Department

On October 15th, at approximately 11:00 PM, the Pittsburg Police Departmentissued a BOLO (Be on the Lookout) for suspects involved in an armed robbery, reported to be carrying a handgun and an AK-47 rifle.

Around 1:30 AM on October 16th, Antioch PD responded to a disturbance in the parking lot of 320 W 20th Street. Officers encountered a white Chrysler 300 and observed a suspected controlled substance in the vehicle. During the investigation, two individuals were detained, and officers discovered a fully loaded AK-47 rifle and a Glock handgun with an extended magazine. Another AK-47 rifle was found in a backpack.

Pittsburg PD arrived and confirmed the suspects as those involved in the robbery and recovered the stolen necklace from the robbery. Pittsburg PD took custody of the suspects, their vehicle, and the firearms.

Thanks to outstanding police work, three dangerous weapons were taken off the streets!



AK-47s & Glock 10-16-24 APD

