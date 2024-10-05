Kick off your family Halloween festivities at the 5th Annual Fall-O-Ween celebration at the Antioch Water Park! The event will last from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m.

This year, you can expect all of the Fall-O-Ween fun to be in collaboration with Youth Service Network’s Truck-O-Treat! Enjoy trunk or treating outside of the park, before entering the park to play games, join costume and pumpkin carving contests, get your face painted and so much more! There’s no better way to start spook season than this!

You will find a DJ, games, inflatable activities, pumpkin carving, costume contests, pumpkin patch, swimming in our Lap Pool, face painting, and so much more!

Our concessions will be offering seasonal specials you won’t want to miss!

Get your tickets today and Pre-sale tickets now for just $5, regularly $8! For tickets visit https://antiochwaterpark.runparker.com/fall-o-ween

The Antioch Water Park is located at 4701 Lone Tree Way inside Prewett Family Park.



