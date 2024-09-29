Early Sunday morning Antioch shooting is 15th in September

First one on south side of city; victim is 30-year-old man; police see unknown suspect

By Sgt A. Gonzalez #4336, Antioch Police Field Services Division

Antioch police officers are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that sent one man to the hospital. On September 29, 2024, at approximately 4:01 A.M., Antioch police officers responded to a report of a 30-year-old man who had just been shot in the 2300 block of Huntsman Way at Whitetail Drive. Upon arrival, officers found a victim in the front yard of a house suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. Firefighters and paramedics provided aid, and the victim was transported to a local hospital. The victim is currently in critical but stable condition.

The suspect is currently unknown.

This investigation is in its preliminary stages, and evidence and witness statements are being collected. This is an active investigation, and no further information will be released.

It is the 15th shooting in the city, this month, not including one that was believed to be an attempted suicide, two of which have resulted in the deaths of young men. But it’s the first one on the south side of town. Most of the others were in the Sycamore corridor believed to be part of a turf war according to both Interim Chief Brian Addington and District 1 Councilwoman Tamisha Torres-Walker. (See related articles here, here and here)

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.