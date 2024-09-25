In Memoriam: Local restaurateur Christopher Nazir passes at 51

Christopher Nazir, aged 51, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loved ones on September 25, 2024, in Brentwood, California. Christopher remained strong in his faith and optimism throughout his three years of undergoing extensive chemotherapy.

Born on June 20, 1973, in Karachi, Pakistan, Christopher was a beacon of positivity and selflessness, widely recognized as a pillar of his community. A successful entrepreneur, Christopher owned and operated three thriving restaurants; Mehran Restaurant in Pittsburg, Bawarchi’s Restaurant and Bar in Antioch and Zaiqa in Hercules.

His charisma and unwavering work ethic were instrumental in his professional success, earning him the respect and admiration of his colleagues and customers alike. Christopher’s passion to live life extended beyond his professional endeavors. He was a sports fan, particularly of the San Francisco 49ers and Golden State Warriors. He enjoyed going for drives with his family and traveling the world. Known for his culinary skills, he loved cooking and often hosted parties that brought together his extensive circle of family and friends.

He is survived by his loving wife, Anita Nazir; his sons, Nathan, Ryan and Brandon Nazir; his mother, Irshad Nazir; his father, Nazir Masih; his four siblings; Christina Shakeel, Matthew Nazir, Edith Albert, and Sabrina Cullup; and his Father in-law, William Kashu. Christopher’s legacy of kindness, generosity, and dedication to his family and community will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew him.



Christopher Nazir with dates

