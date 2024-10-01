By Parks & Recreation Department

The City of Antioch is seeking input on the design of this revolutionary park feature. We invite you to share your thoughts on the design elements of the Bicycle Garden. The Bicycle Garden will be located at Prewett Community Park to the east of the Antioch Community Center.

Community Design Workshops:

Thursday, October 17th, 6pm – 8pm at Antioch Community Center, 4703 Lone Tree Way

Saturday, November 16th, 10am – Noon at Antioch Senior Center, 415 W. 2nd Street

antiochca.gov/recreation/bicycle-garden



