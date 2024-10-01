Antioch Police Officers issue statement on recent shootings

“We are open and willing to work with city leaders to identify strategies that can enhance our response to gun violence and improve the overall safety of our neighborhoods.”

On behalf of the Antioch Police Officers Association, we want to address the troubling incidents of gun violence that have recently affected our community. The violent weekend, marked by several shootings, has understandably left many feeling unsafe and concerned about the future. (See related articles here, here and here)

First and foremost, we want to express our deepest sympathy to those who were injured and to their families. Gun violence is a serious issue that impacts not only those directly involved but also the broader community. We recognize the fear and frustration expressed by residents and business owners, including Mr. Loinab, whose experiences highlight the challenges we face in maintaining the safety of our neighborhoods. (See related TV news report and article)

The Antioch Police Department is committed to addressing these incidents with urgency and diligence. Our officers are actively investigating the recent shootings, and we encourage anyone with information to come forward. While we understand that many feel the current situation is dire, we want to assure you that we are working tirelessly to restore safety and security to our community.

We are open and willing to work with city leaders to identify strategies that can enhance our response to gun violence and improve the overall safety of our neighborhoods. Collaboration with city officials is essential in developing effective solutions that address the root causes of violence and ensure a secure environment for all residents.

However, it is important to acknowledge the challenges posed by limited staffing and availability of officers. We commend the Department’s ongoing efforts to prioritize hiring and expand our workforce. This is a crucial step in enhancing our response capabilities, but we recognize that building a fully-staffed department takes time. Adequate resources are essential to ensure that we can effectively patrol our neighborhoods, respond to incidents promptly, and provide the support our community needs.

We urge residents to remain vigilant and support one another while working collaboratively with law enforcement. Community engagement is vital; we need your input, your eyes, and your voices to help us effectively address these concerns.

We are also committed to advocating for additional resources and support from city leadership to enhance our policing capabilities and preventative measures. Your voices matter, and we encourage you to continue expressing your concerns to city officials, as their support is crucial in our fight against violence.

As we move forward, let us remember that change takes time, but together, we can create a safer Antioch. We appreciate your resilience and commitment to our community during these challenging times.

Sincerely,

Antioch Police Officers Association



APOA Crime Scene Do Not Cross – shootings

