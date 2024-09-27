Healthcare workers at 38 dialysis clinics vote to authorize strike over unfair labor practices

Including locations in Antioch

Margin of 97% in favor as Fresenius, DaVita, U.S. Renal and Satellite violate workers’ rights instead of improving working conditions and care for patients receiving life-saving treatments

Strike votes come as more Fresenius clinic workers join SEIU-UHW amid growing momentum for industry-wide change

By Renée Saldaña, Press Secretary, SEUI – United Healthcare Workers West

OAKLAND, Calif. — Dialysis workers across California are preparing for unprecedented strikes aimed at addressing unfair labor practices over companies’ illegal union-busting tactics. Workers are also concerned with unsafe working conditions. The same day the strike vote results were announced, frontline workers at Fresenius Kidney Care West March in Stockton voted to unite with SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West (SEIU-UHW), marking another victory in the ongoing historic wave of unionization at dialysis clinics across the state.

The strikes, which could involve approximately 900 frontline healthcare workers at more than 38 clinics statewide, represent a critical turning point in the fight to hold dialysis corporations accountable for prioritizing profits at the expense of patient care.

Dialysis caregivers are calling for executives at DaVita, Fresenius, Satellite Healthcare, and U.S. Renal Care to bargain with them in good faith over solutions to chronic staffing shortages, patient care concerns, and their demands for fair wages and to stop employing union-busting tactics in response to workers exercising their right to form their unions. They say this action is necessary to stop unfair labor practices and secure safer conditions for both workers and patients. The workers also want their employers to stop retaliating against caregivers who advocate for their rights and better patient care.

“After years of unsafe staffing, substandard working conditions, and anti-union behavior by management, dialysis workers have had enough,” said Easen PeBenito, a certified clinical hemodialysis technician at Satellite Healthcare Blossom Valley in San Jose. “We’re taking this stand not just for ourselves, but for the patients whose lives depend on safe and compassionate care. Dialysis executives have ignored our concerns and violated our rights for far too long, and our strike is a last resort to stop Satellite’s illegal behavior and demand better for everyone.”

For years, healthcare workers at DaVita, Fresenius, Satellite Healthcare, and U.S. Renal Care have raised alarms about understaffing, high turnover rates, low-wages, and unsafe working conditions at dialysis clinics, where patients with critical kidney failure receive life-sustaining dialysis treatments multiple times a week. Caregivers at dialysis clinics across California, from Sacramento to San Diego, have been organizing to improve patient care, working conditions, and job standards.

The historic unionization wave amongst dialysis workers gained even more momentum the same day the strike vote was announced, as workers at Fresenius West March in Stockton voted to join SEIU-UHW despite management’s anti-union campaign which included captive audience meetings, and one-on-one meetings conducted by company executives and a union busting consultant.

“We voted to unionize so we can take better care of our patients and our families,” said Arnold Ballesteros, a patient care technician at Fresenius West March in Stockton. “We’re so short-staffed that we’re constantly rushing to give our patients the attention they deserve. Many of us are working multiple jobs just to get by because our wages haven’t kept up with the cost of living, and we’re paid far less than other healthcare workers. This is why despite management’s anti-union campaign and unfair labor practices we voted overwhelmingly to join SEIU-UHW. By joining the union, we’re gaining the power to fight for safer staffing, better pay, and the ability to provide the best care possible for our patients. Our strike is a message to our employer to stop committing unfair labor practices.”

As dialysis workers prepare to strike, the industry faces growing scrutiny from lawmakers and patient advocates, who are calling for reforms to improve transparency, safety, and accountability at dialysis clinics.

