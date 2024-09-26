Suspect arrested for Sunday shooting at Antioch shopping center

On Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, Antioch Police announced the arrest of one suspect in the shooting of two. Police investigated the shooting scene around a vehicle in the parking lot next to the Rite Aid store on W. 18th Street near A Street Sunday morning, Sept. 22, 2024. Photo courtesy of Mike Burkholder, ContraCosta.news

Involved in a physical altercation with male victim weeks before incident considered an attempted homicide

By Sergeant B. Whitaker #6155, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

As previously reported, on September 22nd officers responded to a shooting at 20 E. 18th Street, to the rear of Rite Aid. When officers arrived, they located two gunshot wound victims in the parking lot. Officers rendered first aid until ConFire paramedics arrived. The female victim was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The male victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Both victims are expected to survive.

The Antioch Police Department’s Investigations Bureau, consisting of Crime Scene Investigators and detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit took over the investigation.

During the investigation it was determined the male victim and suspect had been involved in a physical altercation weeks before the shooting. On September 26th the Violent Crimes Unit took the suspect into custody. The suspect, identified as Bobby Joe Grigsby, Jr. (age 44), was transported to county jail and is pending charges.

Any tips or other information can be directed to Antioch Police Detective Ibañez at (925) 779-6890 or by email ribanez@antiochca.gov.

According to localcrimenews.com, Grigsby is Black, lives in Antioch and was previously arrested on Aug. 2, 2017, by the Concord Police for a warrants or holds only.

According to Investigations Lieutenant Desmond Bittner, the Sunday morning shooting is not connected to the rash of 13 other shootings in Antioch this month.

Both Ibañez and Interim Chief Brian Addington were asked for details about the suspect and if that person was one of two described by dispatch seen leaving the scene of the shooting. But they did not respond prior to publication time. Please check back later for updates.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



