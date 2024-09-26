Antioch traffic stop leads to DUI arrest, illegal drugs, unregistered gun
Outstanding police work by Officers Kawalya and Tryner
By Antioch Police Department
Monday night, Sept. 23, 2024, at about 11 pm, Officer Tryner and FTO Kawalya conducted a proactive traffic stop near G and W. 10th Streets. During the stop, the driver showed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for DUI. A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine, an unregistered loaded firearm, a scale used for weighing illegal drugs, and prescription medications.
Officer & unregistered loaded firearm & meth 09-23-24 APD