Antioch traffic stop leads to DUI arrest, illegal drugs, unregistered gun

Antioch Police Officer with the unregistered loaded firearm and meth discovered in vehicle on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. Photos: APD

Outstanding police work by Officers Kawalya and Tryner

By Antioch Police Department

Monday night, Sept. 23, 2024, at about 11 pm, Officer Tryner and FTO Kawalya conducted a proactive traffic stop near G and W. 10th Streets. During the stop, the driver showed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for DUI. A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine, an unregistered loaded firearm, a scale used for weighing illegal drugs, and prescription medications.

