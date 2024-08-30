Two men arrested for murder of 47-year-old man in Antioch

Efren Reynoso in a post on his Facebook page on March 28, 2024, and his service information.

Held on $1 million bail, one has history of arrests

Police identify victim as Efren Reynoso

By Lt. Desmond Bittner #3252, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

As previously reported, On August 16th, 2024, at approximately 7:26 am, Antioch police officers responded to the area of E. 8th Street and A Street on the report of a welfare check. The caller reported hearing gunshots in the area earlier in the morning and now suspected a neighbor may have been shot. When officers arrived, they located a 47-year-old adult male inside of a residence on E. 8th Street suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

The incident occurred at 3:13 am, but police were not notified until the body was discovered later that morning.

Antioch Police Department detectives have continued to work diligently on this investigation over the past several days. During the investigation, the two suspects in the homicide of Efren Reynoso were identified. On August 27th, with the assistance of Stockton Police Department, both suspects, Elijah Birba, Jr., age 21 (bon 4/22/03), and Christopher Paul Paez, Jr., age 23 (born 10/22/2000) of Antioch, were apprehended without incident.

The case has been filed with the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. Charges are as follows: Murder – 187 PC and Special Allegation – Personal and Intentional Discharge of a Firearm Causing Death – 12022.53 (d) PC

According to the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office, Birba is Black, and according to the in-custody details, he is five-feet, six-inches tall, weighs 120-pounds and is being held at the Martinez Detention Facility on $1 million bail.

According to the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office, the five-foot, eight-inch tall, 160-pound Paez is also being held at the Martinez Detention Facility on $1 million bail. His ethnicity was not provided.

According to localcrimenews.com, he was also arrested in January 2021 by Stockton CHP for hit-and-run and in June 2022 by Stanislaus County Sheriff for DUI Alcohol/Drugs, DUI Alcohol with blood alcohol level greater than .08, carrying a loaded firearm when not the registered owner and carrying a loaded concealed weapon.

Any tips or other information can be directed to Antioch Police Detective Becerra at (925)779-6937 or by email abecerra@antiochca.gov

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



Efren Reynoso FB 3-28-24 & services

