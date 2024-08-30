CA State Parks and Parks California announce joint effort to bolster park workforce throughout state

Top: Sierra Institute’s P-CREW learning how to conduct fuels reduction in Plumas-Eureka State Park. Bottom: Crystal Cove Conservancy intern sets up a trail camera to conduct wildlife monitoring. Photos from Parks California.

SACRAMENTO — California State Parks and Parks California are excited to announce the awardees for the 2024-2026 Career Pathways Grants. Fourteen local organizations will receive a total of over $1.1 million to help train people for careers in parks and public lands. The Career Pathways Program helps California State Parks work with local organizations to prepare people and overcome barriers to access for careers in parks.

“Nurturing a diverse and skilled workforce is crucial to ensuring the sustained stewardship of California’s treasured park system,” said California State Parks Director Armando Quintero.“The Career Pathways Grants Program aligns with our department’s Path Forward Strategic Plan and embodies the Newsom Administration’s Jobs First initiative. The program supports our efforts to prioritize developing a diverse, equitable and inclusive workforce.”

The Career Pathways Grants Program aims to not only prepare the next generation workforce with necessary skills but also expand awareness about the diversity of careers in parks and public lands, connect participants to mentors and professional networks to support them in their career journey, and help participants navigate state hiring processes.

“Parks California is committed to cultivating career training opportunities in California State Parks for everyone,” said Parks California President and CEO Kindley Walsh Lawlor. “By coordinating partnerships between communities and parks, our Career Pathways Grants Program fosters future leaders, ambassadors, and caretakers of our shared lands.”

“I’m really excited for these grants and thankful to our partner, Parks California, for supporting them,” said California Natural Resources Agency Secretary Wade Crowfoot. “Helping all interested Californians find careers in State Parks team builds an Outdoors for All. It will help all Californians see themselves represented among those who work on our public lands, which helps create a feeling of belonging and ignites the passion of future environmental leaders.” The grantees will work collaboratively with California State Parks to offer work experiences and training in park operations and stewardship, such as wildfire resilience projects, trail building, habitat restoration, and visitor services. Additionally, the grantees connect participants to job networks and provide career advice and additional resources, such as equipment, wages, meals, and travel reimbursement.

About the Career Pathways Program

For the 2024-2026 Career Pathways program, grant funding from State Parks’ Waterway Connections Initiative and the generous support of private donors helped Parks California engage organizations that could connect participants to water-related outdoor access and experiences. Priority was given to organizations that planned projects in parks along inland waterways, lakes, rivers, and watersheds. For example, the San Joaquin County Office of Education’s Greater Valley Conservation Corps is partnering with California State Parks to offer youth corpsmembers natural resources career training and work experience at Brannan Island State Recreation Area in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta.

Grants were awarded in a competitive process to organizations that met eligibility criteria and submitted an application. Activities are expected to help nearly 250 people build skills. Activities will take place from July 2024 to July 2026.

Here is the complete list of the 14 awardee organizations:

Amah Mutsun Land Trust

Audubon Canyon Ranch

Civicorps

Crystal Cove Conservancy

Ecological Workforce Initiative

Hispanic Access Foundation

Insight Garden Program

LA Conservation Corps

San Joaquin County Office of Education

San Joaquin River Parkway and Conservation Trust

Santa Monica Mountains Fund

Sierra Institute for Community and Environment

Sierra Nevada Alliance

Yurok Tribe

To learn more about each grantee, visit the 2024-2026 Grant Recipients webpage.

About Parks California

Parks California was launched in 2019 as a new model of public, private, and non-profit partnership. As the official statutory non-profit partner to California State Parks, working statewide, it’s uniquely positioned to innovate and work hand-in-hand with communities and experts to bring resources together, ensuring that everyone can experience healthy and thriving parks for generations to come. This year, Parks California celebrates 5 years of partnering with over 100 non-profits and tribal groups to help more than 28,000 people experience one of California’s 280 state parks – many for the first time ever – so that they can start a lifelong love of nature.

The California Department of Parks and Recreation, popularly known as State Parks, and the programs supported by its Office of Historic Preservation and divisions of Boating and Waterways and Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation provides for the health, inspiration and education of the people of California by helping to preserve the state’s extraordinary biological diversity, protecting its most valued natural and cultural resources, and creating opportunities for high-quality outdoor recreation. Learn more at parks.ca.gov.

