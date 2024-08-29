Now a published author Fernando Sandoval runs for re-election to the Contra Costa College Board in Ward 5

With support from elected and community leaders, unions and faculty

Representing portions of Antioch, Pittsburg and Brentwood and other East County communities

“My goal is to drive student success for the jobs of the future.” – Fernando Sandoval

East County community leader Fernando Sandoval announces his re-election candidacy for the Contra Costa Community College District Board of Trustees in Ward 5 with support from a strong list of elected officials, labor leaders and community members from throughout the district including: Contra Costa County Supervisor Federal Glover, Contra Costa County Supervisor Ken Carlson, Building and Construction Trades, Central Labor AFL-CIO and the United Faculty of the College District. They join a coalition of college faculty, staff, students, small business owners, civic leaders and community activists in support of Sandoval’s race.

Sandoval is completing his first term on the college board, after being elected in 2020 during his second and successful attempt to defeat then-incumbent Trustee Greg Enholm. Ward 5 includes portions of Antioch, Pittsburg and Brentwood and all of Oakley, Bay Point, Discovery Bay, Bethel Island, Byron and Knightsen. (See College District Wards map)

“Fernando Sandoval is a leader who has brought vision, bold leadership and a commitment to educational excellence and equity that will advance the academic opportunities for our students, said Yolanda Peña Mendrek, Liberty Union High School District Board President. She adds, in addition, his 30 years as a finance and banking consultant to top worldwide corporations will make him an experienced voice and strong ally with the Governing Board as it addresses the budget constraints by the State and the continued fiscal aftermath of the global pandemic.”

In 2022-23 Fernando served as President of the Governing Board. During his four-year tenure as Board Trustee, some of his accomplishments in this capacity included bringing in District leadership stability with the hiring of the permanent Chancellor, Mojdeh Mehdezadeh, and Presidents of Los Medanos College and Contra Costa College, restoring a relationship with John F. Kennedy-National University and leading DEI efforts most recently with an innovative model for enrollment with Diablo Valley College, Mount Diablo Unified School District and United Latino Voices.

He has also served as a past member of the Contra Costa Community College District Equal Employment Opportunity Advisory Committee (DEEOAC) to advise on a districtwide commitment to diversity, inclusion and equal employment opportunities in accordance with California Education Code, Title 5. He also Chaired the Bond Oversight Committee for modernization of schools at Pittsburg Unified School District (PUSD).

Sandoval’s community leadership also includes organizing mentoring, tutoring and motivational workshops for K-12 students and Los Medanos College students. He was recognized for his service by receiving the 2020 Cesar Chavez Award for Exemplary Community Service by Los Medanos College.

“I am running for the Contra Costa Community College District Board in my home region because I personally experienced the equity barriers and lack of mentorship for higher education access, particularly for underserved students which still exists today,” said Sandoval. “My goal is to drive student success for the jobs of the future. I want to bring my professional experiences, innovative spirit and commitment to educational excellence and equity to advance real solutions to these issues in collaboration with the Board and through community and philanthropic partnerships.”

The Ward 5 Trustee continued, “I am honored to have the support of educational leaders, local policy-makers and hard-working residents from throughout the East County community college district. We still face unprecedented challenges ahead due to the pandemic’s impact on the district’s budget combined with the long-term racial and social injustice issues facing our region and college district. It has never been more important to have experienced, principled, and responsive leadership now more than ever.”

Background

Sandoval was raised in East County by a hard-working immigrant family who sacrificed and encouraged education as a career pathway. Fernando is a veteran who served in the Vietnam War, where he maintained advanced computer systems on the USS Enterprise. Professionally he was recruited for information technology manager roles by Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Sperry Rand, Hughes Aircraft Corporation, and managed change at IBM and General Electric among others. He also provided management strategies and policy decisions for economic recovery as a finance consultant to top banking institutions worldwide.

Sandoval is also a published author of his memoir, “From Tortilla Chips to Computer Chips.”

For more information about Fernando Sandoval’s candidacy, visit fernando4collegeboard.com or for questions contact fernando4education@gmail.com.

Sandoval just began raising funds this week, he shared. He faces one opponent in the race, former Antioch School Board Trustee Debra Vinson.

The election is November 5th.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



4CD Ward Boundaries – Ward 5 Map





Fernando Sandoval for 4CD Ward 5 Trustee

