Event in Partnership with the California Commission on Status of Women and Girls

Contra Costa ranks 6th out of 58 counties in the state

By Kyra Moeller, California Budget Center

SACRAMENTO, CA — On Wednesday, September 4, the California Budget & Policy Center (Budget Center) and the California Commission on the Status of Women and Girls will host a launch event for the latest iteration of the California Women’s Well-Being Index (WWBI) at the Secretary of State Auditorium in Sacramento.

The WWBI is a multifaceted, composite measure that evaluates women’s well-being across California using county-level data across five “dimensions”: Health, Personal Safety, Employment & Earnings, Economic Security, and Political Empowerment. Each dimension is composed of six indicators that have been standardized and combined to create dimension scores, on a scale from zero to 100, for each of California’s 58 counties. The five-dimension scores have been combined to create an overall Women’s Well-Being Index score for each county.

This tool provides vital data for policy-making to improve women’s lives statewide and break down gender barriers in California.

Contra Costa County Ranking & Scores

Contra Costa County ranks 6th in the state with a score of 64.0. Following are the scores in each of the five dimensions as of September 2020:

Health Dimension 70.9

Safety Dimension 81.8

Employment & Earnings Dimension 56.4

Economic Security Dimension 56.1

Political Empowerment Dimension 55.0

See the County Fact Sheet which shows the Index and dimension scores, indicator data and state rankings for Contra Costa County. WWBI Contra Costa County Report

This free event will be the official launch of the newest iteration of the WWBI and the partnership between the Budget Center and the Commission. During the event, experts will present their findings, highlighting specific challenges faced by California women including economic security, access to health care, and representation in elected positions, connecting these issues to actionable public policies emphasizing gender equity. Additionally, a dynamic panel discussion with state leaders and distinguished guests will explore policy solutions to enhance women’s well-being and advance gender equity in California.

Those interested in attending can learn more and RSVP HERE.

About the California Budget & Policy Center:

The California Budget & Policy Center (Budget Center) is a nonpartisan research and analysis nonprofit advancing public policies that expand opportunities and promote well-being for all Californians. Learn more at www.calbudgetcenter.org

About the California Commission on the Status of Women and Girls:

For nearly 60 years, the California Commission on the Status of Women and Girls has identified and worked to eliminate inequities in state laws, practices, and conditions that affect California’s women and girls. The Commission provides leadership through research, policy and program development, education, outreach and collaboration, advocacy, and strategic partnerships. Learn more at women.ca.gov.

WHAT: 2024 California Women’s Well-Being Index Launch Event WHO: Laura Pryor, California Budget & Policy Center Research Director Darcy Totten, California Commission on the Status of Women and Girls Interim Executive Director Kellie Todd Griffin, California Black Women’s Collective Empowerment Institute Founding President & CEO Jacqueline Wong-Hernandez, California State Association of Counties Chief Policy Officer Event attendees, including advocates, commissioners, and community leaders Hosted by the California Budget & Policy Center and California Commission on the Status of Women and Girls WHEN: Wednesday, September 4, from 1 to 3 p.m WHERE: Secretary of State Auditorium – 1500 11th Street, Sacramento, CA



Women’s Well-Being Index 2024 & orgs

