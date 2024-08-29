County, Mexican American Opportunity Foundation and The Unity Council receive funding to offer affordable care for 1,634 infants, toddlers, and preschool children

By Tish Gallegos, Community & Media Relations Director, Contra Costa County Office of Communications & Media

(Martinez, CA) – The Administration for Children & Families (ACF), a division of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS), has awarded Head Start grants to three Contra Costa agencies. The five-year awards provide $29.7 million in the first year and similar amounts in each of the subsequent four to provide early childhood education (ECE) to infants, toddlers and preschool children throughout the County.

The grant to Contra Costa County enables it to fully fund its current childcare centers, and to continue existing subcontractor partnerships with KinderCare, Aspiranet, Crossroads/Mt. Diablo Unified School District (MDUSD), and Tiny Toes. Head Start is also directly funding the Mexican American Opportunity Foundation (MAOF) and The Unity Council to deliver services to Contra Costa children and families.

“We will have Head Start funding for a total of 1,634 slots in Contra Costa County,” explained District 5 Supervisor Federal Glover, Chair of the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors. “We welcome MAOF and The Unity Council as partners that can help Contra Costa expand access to infant-toddler care and preschool, especially for our Spanish-speaking and immigrant families in parts of East, Central and West County.”

“Contra Costa County is strongly committed to supporting the health and well-being of our children and families through our high-quality child development and education programs” said John Gioia, District 1 Supervisor who chairs the Head Start Committee for the County Board of Supervisors. “We are grateful and proud that the Federal Office of Head Start recognizes our outstanding teachers, administrators, and Early Childhood Education programs by continuing to fund us over the next five years to be the largest Head Start provider in Contra Costa.”

Head Start is a federal program that promotes school readiness for the most vulnerable young children from birth to age five, emphasizing the role of parents as their child’s first and most important teacher. Head Start operates locally to help young children from low-income families prepare to succeed in school, promoting their development through learning, health, and family wellbeing.

In Contra Costa County, funding for the 1,634 childcare slots in Early Head Start (infants and toddlers) and Head Start Preschool (3- and 4-year-old children) is as follows:

Recipient HS Preschool Early Head Start Total

Contra Costa County 764 437 1,201

MAOF 97 116 213

The Unity Council 88 132 220

Total 949 685 1,634

“With over six decades of dedication to empowering under-resourced families, MAOF is proud to expand our Head Start services in Contra Costa County,” said Dr. Ciriaco Pinedo, President and CEO of MAOF. “For 30 years, we have been committed to laying the foundation for the future of generations of families through our Head Start programs and services, and today, through this partnership with the Office of Head Start, we continue this mission with renewed energy and purpose. MAOF will offer full-day year-round services through directly operated sites and partnerships with the YMCA of East Bay, Contra Costa College, and Child Start Inc. We are committed to ensuring that every child in the communities of Antioch, Hercules, Martinez, Pittsburg, Pinole, Richmond, Rodeo, and San Pablo has access to the early education they deserve. As we continue to grow and serve, we carry with us the unwavering belief in the potential of every child to succeed.”

“Celebrating 60 years of The Unity Council and 11 years in Concord, we’re excited that we are expanding our Head Start services to more communities like Richmond, Pittsburg, and Oakley,” said Chris Iglesias, Chief Executive Officer of The Unity Council. “This grant allows us to continue our mission of serving those who need it most. We are grateful to the Office of Head Start for their support as we look forward to reaching even more families across Contra Costa County.”

To Apply

Families are encouraged to apply for current Head Start and Early Head Start openings by contacting the funded agencies:

Contra Costa County – (925) 272-4727 or [https://ehsd.org,]ehsd.org

MAOF – (510) 977-8667, sguerrero@maof.org, or maof.org

The Unity Council – unitycouncil.org, (925) 798-1013, or headstart@unitycouncil.org

Contra Costa County

The Employment & Human Services Department (EHSD) administers the County Head Start program. EHSD partners with the community to deliver quality services to ensure access to resources that support, protect, and empower individuals and families to achieve self-sufficiency, Head Start families benefit from seamless coordination of services accessible through the full portfolio of County-operated programs including public assistance, nutrition assistance, health, housing, and child welfare. contracosta.ca.gov

Mexican American Opportunity Foundation (MAOF)

Since its founding in 1963 by community leader and civil rights activist Dionicio Morales, MAOF has become one of California’s most prominent nonprofits. MAOF maintains a $250 million operating budget and serves over 125,000 under-resourced individuals annually across nine counties: Contra Costa, Monterey, Kern, Ventura, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, Orange, and San Diego. Using a multi-generational approach, MAOF uplifts the whole family through early childhood care and education, community development, senior, and community partnership services. maof.org

The Unity Council

The Unity Council (officially known as the Spanish Speaking Unity Council) envisions a joyful, united, and engaged community where people have the power to shape their lives. Founded in 1964 as a nonprofit community development organization committed to enriching the quality of life primarily in the Fruitvale District of Oakland, its Mission is to promote social equity and improve quality of life by building vibrant communities where everyone can work, learn and thrive. unitycouncil.org



