In Memoriam: Lifelong Antioch resident Darryl Corzine passes at 64

Darryl Ross Corzine, 64, husband, dad, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend passed away on August 24, 2024.

Darryl was born December 14, 1959, in Walnut Creek, California to Leroy and Lucille Corzine. He spent his life growing up in Antioch with his sister Letha Arms. He graduated from Antioch High, where he played football, in 1978. Darryl was a drummer and traveled some to play music. Darryl worked at San Ramon Valley school district in Logistics where he made friends for life.

Darryl loved the Raiders and Giants, passionately even when they were losing. His other passions of course were hunting, fishing and diving, which he could never get enough of.

On October 31, 2003 he married his wife, Geri and instantly became a father of 3 children, Denise Gaunt (husband Mike), Jason McCoy (wife Julie) and Tommy McCoy (wife Corey). He also enjoyed his abundance of friends, his life with them were very important.

Barbecuing, any cooking, and Dinner Club were also a passion.

Darryl leaves behind his wife, children, 5 grandchildren: Lexi, Zac, Giana, Quinn and Jaci, a new great grandson on his way, two nieces, Lauren and Lindsey and his dog, Roxie.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Lucille Corzine.

Darryl will be deeply missed by his children and wife.

Private services will be held for family and friends.



