Theft at Antioch Target store ends with 3 of 4 suspects arrested in Brentwood

Stolen items from the Antioch Target store recovered by police. Photo: APD

After employee was rammed with shopping cart

By Antioch Police Department

Antioch Officers were dispatched to Target on Lone Tree Way for a reported theft. When a Target employee tried to intervene, one of the suspects rammed the employee with a shopping cart and threatened them, turning this simple theft into a robbery. Three suspects—one male and two females—fled the scene in a vehicle with the stolen merchandise.

Thanks to quick coordination with the Brentwood Police Department, the suspect vehicle was located at a Safeway in Brentwood, where another robbery had just occurred. Working with the victims in this case, three of the four suspects were positively identified, and the stolen property was returned to Target.

The suspects were booked at Martinez Detention Facility for robbery.

Great work by all involved in bringing these individuals to justice! #CommunitySafety #Teamwork


