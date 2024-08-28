California State Parks invites you to explore the magic of Hearst Castle® After Dark with new evening tour series

Galatea on a Dolphin, a 19th century Italian marble sculpture, illuminated in the Lily Pond on the Main Terrace of Hearst Castle – one of the many works that can be viewed as part of the ‘Art Under the Moonlight’ tour. Photo from California State Parks

‘Art Under the Moonlight’ tours will allow guests to explore William Randolph Hearst’s famed art collection like never before

By California Department of Parks and Recreation, Divisions of Boating and Waterways, Historic Preservation and Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation

SAN SIMEON, Calif.— California State Parks is excited to announce a new limited series of evening tours at the iconic Hearst Castle® this fall. The “Art Under the Moonlight” tours will offer guests a unique opportunity to explore William Randolph Hearst’s world-renowned art collection like never before – under the enchanting glow of the moon. These guided tours will be available on select Fridays and Saturdays from Oct. 4 through Nov. 16. Due to the limited availability, reservations are highly recommended.

WHAT: ‘Art Under the Moonlight’ tours

WHEN: Select Fridays and Saturdays from Oct. 4 – Nov. 16, 2024

WHERE: Hearst San Simeon State Historical Monument (Hearst Castle®)

COST: $50 for guests over 12 years old, $25 for children ages 5-12, no cost for children under 5.

ACCESSIBILITY: The tour will involve navigating 160 stairs and will take moderate effort. An ADA-accessible version of the tour that involves no stairs and can accommodate up to four people per tour is also available.

HOW TO JOIN: Visit HearstCastle.org or ReserveCalifornia.com to make your reservation. The tour lasts 100 minutes.

The new tour offers a rare chance to view illuminated outdoor works of art while learning about their significance through time and enjoying their beauty as one of Hearst’s honored guests would have done in the 1930s. Inside the historic castle, guests will get an intimate look at the art collection that the influential media mogul amassed during his time there.

“This is an incredible opportunity to be under the moonlight on the same path that Mr. Hearst and his guests strolled while smelling the fragrant blooms and hearing the calming sound of the hilltop fountains,” said San Luis Obispo Coast District Superintendent Dan Falat. “The evenings are magical here, and this one-of-a-kind art collection is shown off in the best lighting.”

About Hearst Castle®

La Cuesta Encantada, “The Enchanted Hill” high above the ocean at San Simeon, was the creation of two extraordinary individuals, William Randolph Hearst and architect Julia Morgan. Their collaboration, which began in 1919 and continued for 28 years, transformed an informal hilltop campsite into the world-famous Hearst Castle® – an estate that comprises the magnificent 115-room main house plus three sumptuous guesthouses, pools, and 127 acres of terraced gardens, fountains, and paths. The main house, “Casa Grande” and the three guesthouses, “Casa del Monte,” “Casa del Sol,” and “Casa del Mar” are home to Hearst’s extraordinary art collection and have hosted many influential guests, including President Calvin Coolidge, Winston Churchill, George Bernard Shaw, Hedda Hopper, Joan Crawford, Charlie Chaplin, and a diverse array of luminaries from the sports, show business, and publishing industries.

Hearst Castle at night

