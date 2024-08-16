47-year-old man shot, killed in Antioch early Friday morning

Police seek unknown suspect

By Lt. Desmond Bittner #3252, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

On August 16th, 2024, at approximately 7:26 am, Antioch police officers responded to the area of E. 8th Street and A Street on the report of a welfare check. The caller reported hearing gunshots in the area earlier in the morning and now suspected a neighbor may have been shot. When officers arrived, they located a 47-year-old adult male inside of a residence on E. 8th Street suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

The incident occurred at 3:13 am.

The Antioch Police Department’s Investigations Bureau, consisting of Crime Scene Investigators and detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to take over the investigation. This is an active investigation, and no further information will be released at this time.

Any tips or other information can be directed to Antioch Police Detective Becerra at (925) 779-6937 or by email abecerra@antiochca.gov.