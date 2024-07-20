In Memoriam: Long-time Antioch resident, reserve officer Frank Rupani passes at 80

Former Plant Engineer at Crown Zellerbach, Inland Paper and Gaylord Paper

Services Tuesday, July 23, 2024

Antioch Police Officers Association Mourns His Passing

Frank Rupani, age 80, passed away suddenly at home with his wife by his side on Wednesday, July 10.

Frank was born on June 24, 1944, in Burgettstown, PA to the late Frank and Pauline (Combi) Rupani. After graduating from Union High School in 1962, he went on to the University of Akron earning his BS in Mechanical Engineering as well as the rank of 2nd Lieutenant in the Air Force. It was in Del Rio, Texas where he met Inelda Rendon, his wife of 54 years.

During the Vietnam War, Frank served as a navigator on the B-52 Stratofortress, based in Guam and Thailand. His missions over Vietnam earned him many medals including two Distinguished Flying Crosses.

After leaving the Air Force with the rank of Captain, Frank and Inelda settled in Antioch, CA where he took a job as Plant Engineer for Crown Zellerbach and Inland Paper, which ultimately became Gaylord Paper. After the plant closure, he remained to supervise the dismantling, remediation and ultimate sale of the property. During this time, he went to Golden Gate University to earn his MBA.

While still working his full-time job, at the age of 53, he was drawn to serve his community as a Reserve Officer with the Antioch Police Department for 20 years, retiring as Sergeant in 2017, then continuing to serve an additional 6 years in the VIPS (Volunteer in Police Service) program.

Frank was a man of exceptional character. He was loving, kind, caring, and selfless and was admired by all who knew him. He will be sorely missed.

He was predeceased by: his parents, Frank Rupani and Pauline Rupani (Combi). He is survived by: his wife Inelda; his sister Marlene (Gary Lafever); his siblings-in-law, Sylvia Slater (Robert) of Oklahoma City, OK, Henry (Robin) of San Antonio, TX, Gerard of San Antonio, TX and Alfred Rendon (Liz) of San Antonio, TX; his nieces and nephews, Ryan Slater, Valerie Ochs (Matt), Christopher Galluze (C. J.), Matt Slater (Crystal) and Sarah Simpson (Tucker); his great-nieces and great-nephews, Allyson, Zachary Ochs, Lillian, Nina Slater and Christopher A. Galluze; and his goddaughter Donna Aiken (Tom).

Arrangements are by Higgins Chapel in Antioch.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 23rd, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 10:45 AM at the St. Ignatius Church, 3351 Contra Loma Blvd, Antioch, CA. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 23rd, 2024, from 11:00 AM to 12:45 PM at the same location. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 23rd, 2024, from 1:00 PM to 1:45 PM at the Oak View Memorial Park (2500 E 18th St, Antioch, CA 94509). The military honors will be held on Tuesday, July 23rd, 2024, at the Oak View Memorial Park Cemetery, 2500 E 18th Street, Antioch, CA.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to your favorite charity in his name.

You can send your sympathy in the guestbook provided and share it with the family, here.

Frank Rupani helps place the rose on the 9-11 Memorial during the 2016 Antioch Memorial Day Ceremony at Oak View Memorial Park. Photos by Allen D. Payton, Antioch Herald

Antioch Police Officers Association Mourns Passing

A post on the Antioch Police Officers Association website reads:

“It is with a heavy heart that we inform you about the passing of Reserve Officer Frank Rupani. Frank was a dedicated member of the Antioch Police Department for over 26 years, serving our community with utmost commitment and professionalism.

Officer Rupani’s unwavering dedication to his duty and his selfless service to the Antioch community will always be remembered. He was a true asset to our department, and his loss will be deeply felt by all of us.

During his time with us, Officer Rupani exemplified the values of integrity, compassion, and bravery. He was not only a respected colleague but also a trusted friend to many. His positive impact on our community and the lives he touched cannot be overstated.

As we mourn the loss of Officer Rupani, let us also remember and celebrate the incredible legacy he leaves behind. His contributions to public safety and his unwavering commitment to serving others will continue to inspire us all.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Rupani’s family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. We extend our deepest condolences and offer our full support to those affected by this loss.

Please join us in honoring Officer Frank Rupani’s memory and the invaluable service he provided to our community.” (See related article)



Frank Mark Rupani obituary





Frank Rupani Memorial Day 2016

