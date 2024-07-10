Long-time Antioch Reserve Officer Frank Rupani passes

Frank Rupani in a 2016 photo posted on his Facebook page and in his Antioch Police Reserve Officer uniform. Photo (right): APD

By Antioch Police Department

It is with a heavy heart that we inform you about the passing of Reserve Officer Frank Rupani. Frank was a dedicated member of the Antioch Police Department for over 26 years, serving our community with utmost commitment and professionalism.

He began his service on October 30, 1997, and has received numerous commendations and letters of appreciation from the public. In May 2014, Rupani was honored by then-Chief Allan Cantando as a Reserve Sergeant.

Prior to his retirement from the APD Reserve Unit in 2017, Rupani was assigned to assist the Parking Enforcement unit with a huge backlog of abandoned vehicles in the City. According to then-Police Chief Tammany Brooks, Rupani had been instrumental in getting the number down to a manageable level. He continued to serve the citizens of Antioch by transitioning to the Volunteers In Police Service (VIPS) program and could be seen at community events, including parades in downtown Rivertown, as well as Veterans Day and Memorial Day ceremonies.

Following his retirement Frank Rupani was honored with a plaque for his 20 years of service by then-Chief T Brooks as Captain Tony Morefield looks on during an Antioch Police Ceremony on May 17, 2018. Photos: APD

Officer Rupani’s unwavering dedication to his duty and his selfless service to the Antioch community will always be remembered. He was a true asset to our department, and his loss will be deeply felt by all of us.

During his time with us, Officer Rupani exemplified the values of integrity, compassion, and bravery. He was not only a respected colleague but also a trusted friend to many. His positive impact on our community and the lives he touched cannot be overstated.

As we mourn the loss of Officer Rupani, let us also remember and celebrate the incredible legacy he leaves behind. His contributions to public safety and his unwavering commitment to serving others will continue to inspire us all.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Rupani’s family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. We extend our deepest condolences and offer our full support to those affected by this loss.

According to his Facebook page, Rupani is from Burgettstown, Pennsylvania and studied for his Bachelor’s of Science in Mechanical Engineering at The University of Akron.

Born on June 24, 1944, Rupani had just turned 80 and is survived by his wife Inelda who, according to family members, was by his side when he passed on July 10, 2024.

Please join us in honoring Officer Frank Rupani’s memory and the invaluable service he provided to our community.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



