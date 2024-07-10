Con Fire experiences 30% increase in July 4th incidents over last year

The fire on the hill behind the Hillcrest Crossroads shopping center off Hillcrest Avenue and Larkspur Drive in Antioch started about 10:30 PM on July 4, 2024, and burned to the fence line behind the buildings at the bottom and the homes on Locust Court at the top. Fire & Rescue crew members head down off the hill near the KFC after extinguishing the fire. Photos by Allen D. Payton. Aerial shot of the area burned on the Hillcrest Avenue side of the hill. Photo by Con Fire.

Antioch had most fire-related calls

By Allen D. Payton

According to a report by the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire), they responded to a total of 317 incidents from 10:00 AM on July 4, 2024, to 3:00 AM on July 5th. That’s an increase of 30% over the 243 incidents Con Fire responded to last year.

Source: Con Fire

Of this year’s incidents, 129 were fire-related including 92 exterior fires, 16 vegetation fires, 13 structure fires and eight other types of fires. All four categories experienced increases over 2023 with more than double for exterior fires.

Antioch had the most fire-related calls with about 45 total, followed by 20 for Pittsburg and 10 for Bay Point. All other cities and unincorporated communities in the Con Fire service area had fewer than 10 fire-related incidents.

Source: Con Fire

Calls for significant fires began Thursday at 10:30 AM with a vegetation fire on Leland Road in Pittsburg confirmed to have been started by fireworks at consumed 10 acres. The last significant incident was another vegetation fire that started about 10:30 PM in Antioch on the hill off Hillcrest Avenue behind the Hillcrest Crossings Shopping Center between where KFC and the County Market Asian grocery store are located. It caused the evacuation of six homes.

Source: Con Fire

According to Con Fire PIO, Captain Christopher Toler, a care home on Lotus Court was first evacuated, then fire personnel decided to evacuate all six homes closest to the fire. Structure protection was in place and the fire stopped at the fence lines at both the top and bottom of the hill.

See videos of the Antioch fire here, here, here and here.



Fires by City & Community 7-4-24 Con Fire





Con Fire 7-4-24 By the Numbers





2023 vs 2024 Incidents 7-4-24 Con Fire





Hillcrest hill fire Antioch 07-04-24 ADP & Con Fire

