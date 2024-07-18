Antioch Water Park After Dark Western Night Friday, July 19

Source: City of Antioch Recreation Dept.

By City of Antioch Recreation Department

Join us this Friday for WESTERN NIGHT the 3rd night in our Water Park After Dark series!

You’ll find Card Games, Line Dancing, evening swim and so much more family fun!

Enjoy our tasty Specialty Menu Items:

Cornbread w/ honey or Chili

Onion Rings

Pulled Pork Sandwiches and much more!

JULY 19th

7:00 pm – 9:30 pm

Antioch Water Park – 4701 Lone Tree Way.

Tickets: Pre-Sale – $11 and Day of – $13

Purchase tickets at antiochwaterpark.com.



WPAD Western Night 7-19-24

