Former Antioch mayor running for city council

Former Antioch Mayor Don Freitas will run for the City Council in District 3. Photo source: Facebook posted on June 12, 2022. Map: City of Antioch

Don Freitas to seek District 3 seat after Ogorchock gerrymandered out

By Allen D. Payton

In a post on his Facebook page on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, former Antioch Mayor Don Freitas announced he will seek election to the city council in District 3, this year.

He wrote, “Let me state that I am a candidate for the Antioch City Council, District 3 seat on November 5th, 2024. As a life long resident of Antioch I have had the privilege of of [sic] representing our community in a number of elected and appointed positions such as Mayor from 2000 to 2008.The direction of our City by the current Mayor Lamar Thorpe and some members of the present Council for the last several years has been an unmitigated disaster. And today, the Contra Costa County Civil Grand Jury has factually documented many of the issues facing us in a report entitled “Challenges Facing the City of Antioch”. It is a must read!!! I am asking all registered voters in Antioch to ‘vote for change’ in this election. We need new leadership that is concerned about the betterment of our residents instead of the political ambitions of a few elected officials that have effectively damaged our community…And on November 5th support much needed positive change in Antioch.”

Freitas was referring to the Civil Grand Jury’s investigation into three areas of concern including turnover in city leadership, city employee vacancies and possible Brown Act (state open meeting law) violations by Mayor Lamar Hernández-Thorpe and Councilwomen Monica Wilson and Tamisha Torres-Walker, as outlined in a January 2024 letter from the Contra Costa District Attorney to Antioch’s Acting City Manager.

The District 3 council seat is open since incumbent Councilwoman Lori Ogorchock is precluded from running for re-election as the current council majority of the aforementioned three members gerrymandered her out of the district while redrawing and approving the council map in March 2022. They drew the boundary line between Districts 3 and 4 around the neighborhood in which Ogorchock lives, moving it into District 4. In Nov. 2022 she ran unsuccessfully against Wilson, who continues to represent District 4. (See related articles here and here and City Council Districts Map here)

Before the 69-year-old Freitas was elected to the city council in 1998, he served 16 years on the Contra Costa Water District Board of Directors. In 2008, he lost re-election as mayor to Jim Davis in a four-way race with two write-in candidates (including this reporter). In 2012 Freitas retired as the County’s Clean Water Manager and attempted a comeback in the race for mayor but placed third in a four-man race behind Wade Harper, who was elected, and the late-Councilman Gary Agopian. (See related article)

Prior to Freitas serving on the city council, his wife, Cathryn, served as a councilwoman from 1986 to 1994. Freitas graduated from Antioch High School in the Class of 1973 and from U.C. Davis in 1978. The couple has one adult son, Patrick.

Don Freitas & Antioch City Council Districts Map 2022

