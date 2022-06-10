Motts, Wilson, Rocha lead in Antioch elections

Gibson-Gray, Ogorchock each in close second

By Allen D. Payton

The election results for both Antioch City Council Districts 1 and 4 show tight races with former Councilwoman Joy Motts and incumbent Councilwoman Monica Wilson ahead of their challengers but not by much. In the Area 5 Antioch School Board Area 5 race, incumbent Trustee Mary Rocha is beating newcomer Dominique King by a larger margin.

Council District 1

As of the latest results posted on the Contra Costa Elections Division website Wednesday morning at 12:03 a.m., Motts was still in first place as she’s been since initial returns at 8:35 p.m. last night. Now, she leads former school board Trustee Diane Gibson-Gray by just 37 votes and incumbent Councilwoman Tamisha Torres-Walker is trailing by only 117 votes.

Motts had 914 votes or 35.32% to Gibson-Gray’s 877 or 33.89% followed by Torres-Walker with 797 votes or 30.8% of the vote.

When asked her thoughts Tuesday night, Motts simply replied, “It’s too early.”

Gibson-Gray offered her thoughts responding to a request for comment with, “The race is too close to call. However, with that said, the voters in District 1 clearly saw the need for change.”

Council District 4

Wilson is besting fellow and current District 3 Councilwoman Lori Ogorchock by a wider but still narrow margin of 161 votes. Newcomer Shawn Pickett placed third upsetting second-time candidate Sandra White, who was backed by Mayor Pro Tem Mike Barbanica, placed fourth. A surprised and disappointed White said there wouldn’t be a third campaign.

Wilson has 1,376 votes or 34.71%, to Ogorchock’s 1,215 votes or 30.65% of the vote, followed by Pickett with 703 votes or 17.73% and White with 670 votes or 16.9%.

Reached for comment, Ogorchock said, “It’s not final. I think I have an opportunity to overcome her. Looking at the totality of the votes, it goes to show the support for her has declined since 2020 when she won over 50%. So, we’ll just have to wait and see once the election is certified.”

School Board Area 5

Long-time local elected official Rocha appears to be headed for re-election with 1,325 votes or 57.33% to 986 and 42.67% of the vote for first-time candidate King.

When asked her thoughts on the race Rocha responded Wednesday morning, “They say I won, but I am still on edge with all the ballots that came in the day of the election. I think we are safe and able to balance the board this next year.”

According to the California Secretary of State’s website, “Election results will change throughout the canvass period as vote-by-mail ballots, provisional ballots (including conditional voter registration provisional ballots), and other ballots are tallied.” So, the lead could switch back.

The county elections office has until Dec. 8 to certify the election.

Please check back here and on our Facebook page for additional election updates in these races.



Share this:



Motts Wilson Rocha

