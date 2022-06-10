Contra Costa Elections still has 170,000 ballots remaining to be counted

Ballots still arriving and can through the mail until next Tuesday

Next results update expected later today

By Allen D. Payton

According to county Elections Division personnel, after receiving Wednesday’s mail there were 170,000 unprocessed ballots remaining to be counted in the county. They are also receiving ballots dropped off in other counties and have seven days from the election to receive ballots postmarked by Nov. 8, which is through next Tuesday, Nov. 15

The latest figures on the Elections Division website as of 12:03 a.m. Wednesday morning, Nov. 9 show 229,444 ballots had been cast and counted by then. They don’t include all the vote-by-mail ballots submitted on Election Day including those dropped off at polling places, according to Elections Division staff.

The remaining total is nearly an additional 57% of ballots that have were counted as of Election Night and a total of 36% of total ballots cast in the election, leaving many close races in the county left to be decided.

The next update for results in all elections in the county is expected later today, Thursday, Nov. 10 before 5:00 p.m.



