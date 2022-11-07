«

Kiwanis Cars for Kids Toy Drive in Antioch Saturday, Nov. 12

Entry fee for Cars: $25 or a toy.
Public: Free. However, donations or toys gladly accepted.
Proceeds will be donated to the Antioch Police Department for community members in need.
the attachments to this post:


Kiwanis and Luxurious Nor Cal Lowriders Car Show


