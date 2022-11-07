Kiwanis Cars for Kids Toy Drive in Antioch Saturday, Nov. 12
Entry fee for Cars: $25 or a toy.
Public: Free. However, donations or toys gladly accepted.
Proceeds will be donated to the Antioch Police Department for community members in need.
the attachments to this post:
Kiwanis and Luxurious Nor Cal Lowriders Car Show
This entry was posted on Monday, November 7th, 2022 at 10:24 pm and is filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.