16 months later Antioch Council to consider opposing Amtrak station closure

The Antioch Amtrak station is scheduled to be decommissioned in the fourth quarter of 2025. The council will vote to oppose the closure Tuesday night. Herald file photos.

Resolution doesn’t mention former city manager’s name

Will consider approving $340K for another year of the 2024-25 Mayor’s Apprenticeship Program; potential creation of a Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) Officer position

Proclamation recognizing Antioch-Chichibu Sister City delegation from Japan

By Allen D. Payton

Sixteen months after the San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority Board of Directors voted to decommission the Antioch Amtrak station, during their meeting on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, the Antioch City Council will consider approving a resolution to send a message opposing the closure. It’s almost two years after then-City Manager Con Johnson learned of the proposed closure from SJJPA staff and in turn informed Mayor Lamar Hernandez-Thorpe.

In spite of the mayor saying at the end of the last council meeting he wanted to include the name of former city manager Ron Bernal, who Hernandez-Thorpe has repeatedly accused of approving the closure which Bernal denies and has been proven false through public records, the mayor’s opponent in the November election is not named in the resolution. (See related article)

According to the City staff report on the item (#9 on the agenda), “The Antioch-Pittsburg San Joaquins Passenger Stop began providing service to the east Contra Costa County region in Antioch on October 28, 1994. The Stop is served by the San Joaquins line that operates passenger rail service between Oakland and Bakersfield.

According to ridership data, the Antioch-Pittsburg San Joaquins Passenger Stop has provided approximately 106,000 on-boards and 118,200 off-boards between July 2016 and January of 2024. This equates to a daily average of 82 combined boarding types.

The San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority was established after the passage of Assembly Bill 1779 on August 30, 2012. This bill enabled local and regional agencies the ability to protect the San Joaquins rail service throughout the region.

On March 24, 2023, the SJJPA voted to decommission the Antioch-Pittsburg San Joaquins Passenger Stop (Amtrak Station). The decision to decommission the Antioch-Pittsburg San Joaquins Passenger Stop (Amtrak Station) did not have a comprehensive community engagement process nor an analysis concerning the impacts of their decision.

The decommissioning of the Antioch-Pittsburg San Joaquins Passenger Stop (Amtrak Station) will have an immediate negative impact on the local disadvantaged community which include low-income people of color, seniors, veterans, and small businesses that rely on the station.”

Following is the resolution of opposition prepared for discussion and adoption by the city council:

A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ANTIOCH OPPOSING THE DECOMMISSIONING OF THE ANTIOCH-PITTSBURG SAN JOAQUINS PASSENGER STOP (AMTRAK STATION) IN ANTIOCH

WHEREAS, the Antioch-Pittsburg San Joaquins Passenger Stop (Amtrak Station) in Antioch, CA, has been a vital transportation hub for residents and visitors, providing essential connectivity to regional and national destinations since it;

WHEREAS, the Antioch-Pittsburg San Joaquins Passenger Stop (Amtrak Station) has provided approximately 106,000 on-boardings and 118,200 off-boardings between July 2016 and January 2024 that equates to a daily average of 82 combined boardings;

WHEREAS, the City of Antioch is committed to maintaining and enhancing its transportation infrastructure to ensure the mobility, safety, and well-being of its residents and to support the City’s economic vitality and quality of life;

WHEREAS, the San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority was established after AB 1779 was passed by the State Legislature on August 30, 2012, to enable local and regional agencies to protect the San Joaquin Rail Service throughout the San Joaquin Corridor;

WHEREAS, the San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority voted to decommission the Antioch-Pittsburg San Joaquins Passenger Stop (Amtrak Station) on March 24, 2023, at Robert J. Cabral Station South Hall Meeting Room 949 East Channel Street Stockton, CA 95202 without providing official notice to the City government or people of Antioch;

WHEREAS, the decision to decommission the Antioch-Pittsburg San Joaquins Passenger Stop (Amtrak Station) did not have a comprehensive community engagement process nor an analysis concerning the impacts of the closure of the Antioch-Pittsburg San Joaquins Passenger Stop (Amtrak Station) on riders who utilize the station to travel to and from the Antioch-Pittsburg San Joaquins Passenger Stop (Amtrak Station);

WHEREAS, the decommissioning of the Antioch-Pittsburg San Joaquins Passenger Stop (Amtrak Station) will have an immediate negative impact on the local disadvantaged communities which include low-income people of color, seniors, veterans, and small businesses that rely on the station;

WHEREAS, the closure of the Antioch-Pittsburg San Joaquins Passenger Stop (Amtrak Station) would adversely affect the quality of life in Antioch; and

WHEREAS, the decommissioning of the Antioch-Pittsburg San Joaquins Passenger Stop (Amtrak Station) impacts the City of Antioch and other regional municipalities from accessing state funding that is associated with having a transportation corridor.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the City Council of the City of Antioch, California, hereby opposes the closing of the Antioch-Pittsburg San Joaquins Passenger Stop (Amtrak Station) in Antioch and urges Amtrak, the San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority, and relevant stakeholders to explore all possible alternatives to keep the station open and operational.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that the City Council of the City of Antioch calls upon federal, state, and local officials to join in opposition to the closure of the Antioch-Pittsburg San Joaquins Passenger Stop (Amtrak Station) and to advocate for the continued operation and investment in this critical transportation asset.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that copies of this resolution will be transmitted to the Governor of California, members of the California State Legislature, the United States Congress, the San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority, and other relevant parties to underscore the City of Antioch’s strong opposition to the closing of the Antioch-Pittsburg San Joaquins Passenger Stop (Amtrak Station).

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, Antioch-Pittsburg San Joaquins Passenger Stop (Amtrak Station), protest the decision of the San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority to close the Antioch-Pittsburg San Joaquins Passenger Stop (Amtrak Station), and call on the San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority to not eliminate regular service to the Antioch-Pittsburg San Joaquins Passenger Stop (Amtrak Station) but rather operate both the Oakley and Antioch-Pittsburg San Joaquins Passenger Stop (Amtrak Station).

Proclamation Recognizing Antioch-Chichibu Sister City Delegation from Japan

At the beginning of the meeting, the council will vote to adopt a Proclamation in Honor of Welcoming the Visiting Delegation from Antioch’s Sister City of Chichibu, Saitama, Japan. The group of 14, including 10 students and four adults, will stay with local host families while here for a 10-day tour.

Will Consider Approving $340,000 for the 2024-25 Mayor’s Apprenticeship Program

On the Consent Calendar, item K., the council will consider authorizing the Acting City Manager or designee to execute an agreement with Rubicon Programs to provide professional services from September 1, 2024, through December 31, 2025, for an amount not to exceed $340,000 for the Mayor’s Apprenticeship Program.

According to the city staff report, the program “began as a pilot initiative in November 2022 and has completed its first two cohorts…recruited young adults ages 18-26 and employed 20 underemployed, underserved and underestimated participants who faced multiple barriers, including justice involvement, homelessness and the foster care system. Participants underwent 60 hours of workforce development training before placement…(and) ongoing professional development…throughout their part-time employment. Participants were placed in the Public Works Department of the City of Antioch to practice, learn and hone skills that would equip the for future employment.”

Potential Creation of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) Officer Position

At District 1 Councilmember Tamisha Torres-Walker’s request the council will consider the potential creation of a Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) Officer position under agenda item #10. No information about the proposed position is provided in the city staff report including its purpose, in what department it would be placed and who the person would answer to. The report only shows, “The recommended action has no fiscal impact at this time.” But if the position is created, a salary and benefits package will be developed for it.

Across the country, government agencies, universities and businesses have been either cutting back or completely abandoning their DEI efforts due to significant backlash and the passage of new state laws according to a May 2024 report by Forbes.

According to an article on The Wharton School website, “Diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives that began during the racial reckoning of 2020, when the murder of George Floyd renewed demands for social justice, are being pulled apart by political and cultural shifts,” and “more than 30 states have introduced laws banning or limiting DEI initiatives, and many companies are cutting their DEI teams.”

At a time the city council members are 60% Black even though according to the U.S. Census Bureau, Black residents make up only 19.5% of the city’s population as of July 1, 2023, and the city staff has included two Black police chiefs, one permanent, one interim, a Black city attorney, two Black city managers, one permanent and the current one acting, and the Director of the Human Relations Department is an Hispanic woman, people are wondering why the position is even necessary.

The council is being asked to discuss the proposal and offer direction to staff.

The council meeting begins with a Closed Session at 6:00 p.m. in which includes conference with legal counsel on a lawsuit against the city, real property negotiation for the sale of the building at 275 W. Tregallas Road across from the Antioch Main Post Office that currently houses the Delta Learning Center, and the Public Employment – Recruitment of the City Manager.

Regular Session begins at 7:00 p.m. Council meetings can be watched livestream on the City’s website, on Comcast local cable channel 24 or AT&T U-verse channel 99, or in person inside the Council Chambers at City Hall, 200 H Street in historic, downtown Rivertown.

See the complete council meeting agenda packet.



