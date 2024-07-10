10 Contra Costa athletes compete at 2024 Olympics

The 2024 Olympic athletes from Contra Costa County competing in Paris (in last name alphabetical order). Top Row: Amit Elor, Megumi Field, Drew Holland, Sabrina Ionescu and Kara Kohler. Bottom Row: David Liebenberg, Daniella Moroz, CJ Nickolas, Jewell Roemer and Maggie Steffens.

Former Antioch resident trained two of the Olympians on Team USA’s four-member taekwondo squad

By Allen D. Payton

Contra Costa County is well represented at the 2024 Olympics in multiple sports. According to the Team USA website, there are nine athletes who qualified to compete in the quadrennial games in Paris. In addition, former Antioch resident and taekwondo training center owner, Ed Givans has two Olympians that he’s trained, who earned spots on the four-member Team USA taekwondo roster.

80Kg Gold Medalist Carl Nickolas at the Taekwondo competition at the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games October 22, 2023, in Santiago, Chile. Photo by Mark Reis, USOPC.

CJ Nickolas – Brentwood – Taekwondo

As previously reported, Carl “CJ” Nickolas, Jr. of Brentwood is competing for gold in taekwondo in his first Olympics during the Paris 2024 Games. He was trained by Givans – his dad – until he was 18 and had heart surgery in 2020. As of last December, Nickolas was ranked number two in the world.

Learn more about Nickolas on the USA Taekwondo website and his experience and victories through the years, here, here, here and here. Watch video of CJ’s victory at the 2024 President’s Cup in Costa Rica, here.

Watch Nickolas represent Team USA and compete in the Men’s Welterweight 68-80kg division on August 9th.

Kara Kohler in the gym and rowing in Sept. 2023. Source: Facebook

Kara Kohler – Clayton – Rowing

Bronze medal winner, Kara Kohler from Clayton is competing in rowing in the Women’s Single Sculls. The three-time Olympian competed at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo where she placed 9th in Women’s Single Sculls, and at the 2012 Olympic Games in London 2012, where she won bronze in Women’s Quadruple Sculls.

On Saturday, Kohler took first place in Heat 6. She competed again in Quarterfinal 1, Lane 3 on Tuesday, July 30 at 12:30 a.m. Pacific and took second place qualifying Kohler for the semifinals on Thursday, Aug. 1 at 12:30 a.m. Pacific. (See related article)

Maggie Steffens. Sources: (left) TeamUSA, (center) USA Water Polo and with her 2020 Gold medals. Source: Facebook.

Maggie Steffens – Danville – Women’s Water Polo

Three-time gold medal winner Maggie Steffens will compete at her fourth Olympic Games in Women’s Water Polo for her fourth gold medal in a row. She won her first gold at the 2012 Olympic Games in London, here second at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and her third in 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

According to USA Water Polo, The two-time MVP is also the Team USA captain and considered one of the best in the world” and Steffens “Hails from a massive water polo playing family and was joined on the 2012 team by older sister Jessica.” (See related article)

Jewel Roemer official photo and during competition. Source: USA Water Polo

Jewell Roemer – Martinez – Water Polo

Playing in her first Olympics, Martinez native Jewell “Roemer’s journey to the Olympics is marked by a series of impressive achievements. She has been a part of the Stanford University’s women’s water polo team, where she contributed to the team’s success as NCAA Champions in 2022 and 2023,” according to an iHeart Radio report.

According to USA Water Polo, Roemer “Attended Acalanes High School…Four-year letter winner and senior season team captain in water polo…Three-time first-team All-American (2018-20)…Two-time North Coast Section MVP (2019-20)…CIF Northern Division MVP (2020)…Three-time first-team All-Conference (2018-20)…Team went undefeated in back-to-back seasons, winning North Coast Section championships…Two-time Junior Olympics MVP with 680 Water Polo Club.

Won 1st place at the 2024 World Aquatics World Championships in DOHA, QATAR, 1st place at the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile and 1st place at the World Aquatics World Cup in Long Beach.

During their second Group B match on Monday against Spain, Steffens and Roemer each added one goal apiece, but the Americans were handed a rare 13-11 loss. Team USA Women’s Water Polo next plays Italy on Wednesday.

Megumi Field. Sources: Team USA and Instagram

Megumi Field – Danville – Artistic Swimming

East Coast transplant Megumi Field, of Danville, will compete in her first Olympics on the Artistic Swimming team. She started synchronized swimming at five years old and earned among many other victories since 2018, Field won a bronze medal for Technical Team at the 2023 World Championships.

According to USA Artistic Swimming, as part of the official 2024 Olympics roster, Megumi and her teammates “made a statement in their debut” at the World Cup Super-Final hosted in Budapest, Hungary by winning three gold medals for Team Technical, Team Acrobatic and Team Free in the final competition before the Olympic Games.

In addition, “Jaime Czarkowski and Megumi Field made their second appearance as duet partners in Budapest, choosing to participate in the Technical Duet receiving 7th place overall with a score of 222.5134.”

Watch Artistic Swimming at the 2024 Paris Olympics beginning Monday, Aug. 5th.

Danielle Moroz. Sources: TeamUSA, Facebook and US Sailing

Daniella Moroz – Lafayette – Kiteboarding

The first member of the U.S. Sailing team to qualify for the Paris 2024 Games, 23-year-old Daniella Moroz of Lafayette will compete in Olympic Kiteboarding for the first time in the sport’s history, after the sports’ athletes have been waiting for two decades.

According to a report on Paris2024.Sailing.org, Moroz has six consecutive Formula Kite World Championships titles to her name before the age of 22.

“Everything I do and have been doing the last several years is to give myself a shot at a medal,” she said. “At the Olympics I want to deliver my best possible performance and I know I’m capable of winning a gold medal if I do my best. It would mean everything to me and my family and to bring a gold home to the US after we’ve really struggled as a nation the last few Games’ would be really special.”

“I just want to keep enjoying it and keep racing for as long as possible. I am definitely thinking about LA 2028 since it will be a home Games,” Moroz added.

Women’s Kiteboarding will take place in the Marseille Marina in the heart of the Mediterranean Sea and begins Sunday, Aug. 4th with the medal round on Thursday, Aug. 8th.

Drew Holland and playing goalie. Source: Team USA

Drew Holland – Orinda – Men’s Water Polo

The 2013 graduate of Miramonte High School in Orinda, Drew Holland returns for his second Olympic Games. He played in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo where the U.S. Men’s team placed sixth and he tallied 52 saves. According to his USA Water Polo profile, Holland accumulated 26 saves at the 2024 World Aquatics World Championships in Doha, Qatar; Racked up 33 saves at the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile; Notched 12 saves at the 2023 World Aquatics World Championships in Fukuoka and named top goalkeeper at the 2021 FINA World League Super Final recording 41 saves.

Holland played at Stanford University where he holds the all-time save record with 925 and was a four-time All-American.

Team USA Men’s Water Polo lost to Italy on Sunday, 8-12 and was to play again Tuesday morning, July 30 against Romania at 7:30 a.m. Pacific. (See schedule)

David Liebenberg official photo and in competition with teammate Sarah Newberry Moore. Source: US Sailing

David Liebenberg – Richmond – Sailing

Competing in Sailing during the 2024 Paris Olympics, 32-year-old David Liebenberg of Richmond has three National Championship titles and three North American Championship titles. According to U.S. Sailing, as a member of the Tufts University Sailing Team he was a team captain during his senior year and led the team to their first Collegiate Match Racing National Championship in 2012. In the summer of 2013, Liebenberg was the tactician for the American Youth Sailing Force, which was selected to represent San Francisco in the Red Bull Youth America’s Cup.

Sailing a Nacra 17, he took first at the Oakcliff Sailing Triple Crown #3 (Oyster Bay, USA) in 2018 and second sailing a 49er at the Cork Olympic Classes Regatta (Kingston, CAN) in 2016.

He will be sailing the Nacra 17 with his teammate, Sarah Newberry Moore of Miami, FL. The pair qualified the U.S. as a country at the Pan American Games in Chile on November 3, 2023. They won athlete selection at the 2024 Nacra 17 World Championship in France in May and secured their spot to represent the U.S. at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Following that final step Liebenberg said, “It’s quite a relief. It has been nearly 10 years coming and to finally secure a spot feels amazing.”

See video of the team sailing out of the Richmond Yacht Club and watch Liebenberg and Newberry Moore compete in the Nacra 17 (Mixed Multihull) sailing competition beginning Saturday, Aug. 3rd with the medal round Aug. 7th.

(Top Left) Amit Elor in her official uniform and with LeBron James (bottom left) and Steph Curry (bottom center) on the Team USA boat during the Opening Ceremony on July 26, 2024. (Top right) Wrestling in a match on Oct. 1, 2022. (Bottom right) Flexing with Calvin “Snoop Dogg” Broadus, Jr. during the 2024 Paris Olympics. Source: Facebook

Amit Elor – Walnut Creek – Wrestling

A 20-year-old female wrestler from Walnut Creek, Amit Elor, a New Year’s Day baby, attended College Park High School in Pleasant Hill and Diablo Valley College, and has been on Team USA since 2022. She is competing in her first Olympic Games. According to her Team USA profile, Elor is an eight-time gold medalist at World Championship events across the U17, U20, U23 and Senior age divisions, including the freestyle and beach wrestling disciplines.

Wrestling during the 2024 Paris Olympics begins on Monday Aug. 5th and ends on Sunday, Aug. 11th.

Learn more about Elor on her official website.

Sabrina Ionescu in her #6 jersey. Source: USA Basketball. Goofing in her Team USA uniform. Source: Instagram

Sabrina Ionescu – Walnut Creek – Basketball

The 26-year-old Sabrina Ionescu is a Walnut Creek native, graduate of Miramonte High School and University of Oregon and is playing in her first Olympics during the Paris 2024 Games as a member of the Women’s Basketball Team. According to USA Basketball, “Ionescu will make her Olympics debut after helping the USA to gold at the 2022 FIBA Women’s World Cup. She has extensive experience with USA Basketball at the junior level, winning gold with the 2013 U16 Women’s National Team, 2014 U17 Women’s National Team and 2017 U23 Women’s National Team, in addition to experience in 3×3.”

In high school, Ionescu was the 2016 USA Today and MaxPreps National Player of the Year; MVP of the McDonald’s All-American Game. In college, she helped lead Oregon to a gold medal (6-1) at the 2019 Red Bull 3×3 Nationals in Las Vegas and was named MVP and as a junior in 2018-19, led the Ducks to their first NCAA Final Four.

Ionescu was selected No. 1 overall by New York in 2020, has played four WNBA seasons with New York and is a two-time WNBA All-Star (2022, 2023). In addition, according to her WNBA profile, she was the first player in WNBA history to record 500+ points, 200+ rebounds and 200+ assists in a single season and the first player to record a Triple-Double in less than three quarters in WNBA history, as well.

Watch her play for Team USA’s Women’s Basketball team.

Ed Givans and CJ Nickolas in 2018. Source: Ed Givans. CJ, Ed and Faith Dillon in May 2024. Photo courtesy of Grandmaster Clint Robinson, Robinson’s Taekwondo. CJ and Faith. Source: Givans Taekwondo

Former Antioch Resident Ed Givans, Trainer, USA Taekwondo

As mentioned, Nickolas’ dad, former Antioch resident Ed Givans, who owned Givans Taekwondo in the city before relocating it to Las Vegas a few years ago, trained CJ until he was 18.

Givans is also on the Tournament Committee for USA Taekwondo and has another athlete he trained who made the four-person U.S. taekwondo team at the Olympics, Faith Dillon. According to the Team USA website, she earned her spot during the Pan Am qualification tournament in April.

Read more about her and watch Faith fight in the 57 kg. category on August 8th.

Learn more about all the members on the Team USA 2024 Olympic Roster at www.teamusa.com/paris-2024/olympics/roster and watch all the athletes compete on NBC channels.

Go, Team USA! Bring home the gold!



Ruben Padilla Trampoline USA Gymnastics





Sabrina Ionescu USA Basketball & Team uniform on I-gram





10 Contra Costa 2024 Olympians





Ed & CJ 2018 CJ Ed & Faith 05-24 CJ & Faith





Amit Elor 7-26-24 & wrestling 10-01-22 FB





David Liebenberg & Sarah Newberry Moore US Sailing





Drew Holland Water Polo goalie – Team USA





Danielle Moroz Kite Surfing TeamUSA FB & US Sailing

