Kaiser Permanente mom to cheer on son at Paris Olympics

Ncal-Olympics-02 – Denise and CJ Nickolas in 2009. (Left) 80Kg Gold Medalist Carl CJ Nickolas’ first flag run after he won the Taekwondo competition at the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games October 22, 2023, in Santiago, Chile. Photo by Mark Reis, USOPC. (Center) Ncal-Olympics and Ncal-Olympics-01 CJ Nickolas at the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile in October 2023. Photo credit by Mark Reis, USOPC (Right)

A nurse from Antioch has nurtured her 22-year-old son’s taekwondo ambitions since he was 3

Expected to compete for gold, CJ Nickolas, a former Heritage High student, was first trained by his father at Givans Taekwondo in Antioch

By Elizabeth Schainbaum, Manager, Regional Content, Corporation Communications, Kaiser Permanente Northern California

Over the years, wound care nurse Denise Nickolas would talk with colleagues about her kids’ sports activities — just as others would talk about their own kids.

Most colleagues didn’t realize her kids were different. They didn’t know how seriously athletic they were after he won a medal in World Taekwondo Championship in May 2023 when her son, CJ, received publicity as he vied for a spot on the U.S. Olympic team.

CJ is competing in the Paris Olympics in taekwondo on August 9, 2024. The 22-year-old is ranked second in the world.

“She doesn’t go around telling just anyone how he ranked at tournaments,” said Daniella White, a colleague who has cheered Nickolas on through CJ’s injuries and other challenges. “If someone asks, she will humbly share how well he did. That’s not to say she wasn’t overly proud or excited for him, but she just continued to show humility in the process.”

Kaiser Permanente fan club

Nickolas is happy everyone knows now.

“Everyone is so excited, and they asked why I didn’t say anything,” said Nickolas, who was a gymnast in college and also achieved a taekwondo black belt during her son’s practices. “They’ve been so supportive and even started a Teams group to cheer us on and check the progress of his Olympic bid.”

Her boss, Darci Walker, is a big fan.

“I remember her sharing one of CJ’s competitions where he won first place, and he moved the entire crowd and audience by singing the national anthem. The whole stadium joined in and sang together,” Walker recalled. “This was a very proud moment that Denise shared with me. When I watched the video on her phone, it brought me to tears as well. We are all excited for CJ and their entire family.”

A ‘family-friendly’ organization

Nickolas has worked at Kaiser Permanente since 2001. Since then, as a single mom, she’s juggled full-time work with 2 kids who were competitive athletes.

Her older daughter, now 24, was an elite gymnast for a long time. She pivoted to diving, and that was the sport she did in college.

Her kids’ sports often required traveling to competitions. Nickolas said her managers and colleagues have been supportive and accommodating when she’s had to take time off, evenn last minute.

“Kaiser Permanente is absolutely a family-friendly organization,” she said. “I was able to have the life I wanted with my kids because of Kaiser Permanente.”

To make it work, she would essentially work two part-time jobs and lived just 10 minutes from the hospital.

She would start the morning at the Antioch Medical Center and then take the kids to their practices. Later, she would work another shift with Home Health Department.

“I was exhausted, but it was worth it, totally worth it,” Nickolas said. “I’m so grateful.”

Walker said Nickolas also worked hard to make it work. She coordinated well with colleagues before she would travel so there were no bumps with patient care. When she returned, she was ready to get back into the swing of work.

Going for gold

Nickolas followed this routine for years. She realized in 2007 that CJ, who had been doing taekwondo for three years at that point, had a future in competitive sports.

At the age of three, he said he wanted to do martial arts. She hesitated because she was against combat sports at the time.

She pushed that feeling aside because she could see how eager he was to do it. She steered him to taekwondo because it was included in Ivy League sports programs and was an Olympic sport.

When he was about six, she noticed he was intense and focused. She checked in with the coach.

“’Am I just proud or is he really good?’” she recalled saying. “The coach said, ‘No, he’s really as good as you think he is.’”

That coach, until CJ turned 18, was his father, Ed Givans, who previously owned and trained his son at Givans Taekwondo in Antioch which he relocated to Las Vegas in 2018.

Many injuries later, including a broken toe that she said Kaiser Permanente did an excellent job of repairing, he’s now going for Olympic gold.

Nickolas will be there watching, with her Kaiser Permanente colleagues rooting for her son.

“I can’t believe this day has come,” she said. “He’s worked so hard, but it still feels so surreal.”

Watch CJ represent Team USA and compete on Friday, August 9th on the NBC channels.

Learn more about CJ’s experience and victories through the years, here, here and here.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



CJ & Denise Nickolas

