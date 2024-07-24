Police seek suspect in $500,000 jewelry theft from Antioch JCPenney store

A thief can be seen on JCPenney store surveillance video smashing jewelry display cases on June 15, 2024. Video screenshot. Source: APD

Smash and grab robbery occurred June 15th, APD just learned of it

By Antioch Police Department

Community, take a good look at these videos and help us find the man behind this jewelry smash and grab that happened at JCPenney in the Slatten Ranch shopping center off Slatten Ranch Road and Empire Avenue.

We were just made aware of this theft that happened on June 15th. Antioch police officers responded to an alarm call just after 10:00 p.m. from the JCPenney on Slatten Ranch Road. Officers reviewed the store surveillance video which shows the suspect approaching the glass jewelry cases, taking a hammer or tool, smashing the glass and taking off with nearly half-a-million dollars in jewelry.

The suspect was also seen on video walking into the store at 8:25 p.m. and hiding in the store for a few hours before committing the crime. If you have any information about the identity of the suspect, please contact Detective Cole Shaffer cshaffer@antiochca.gov or (925) 481-8604.



JCPenney thief 06-15-24 video screenshot

