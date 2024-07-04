Free for kids ages 7-17

Registration is now open for the free youth 4th Annual Kendall Smith Basketball Camp on Saturday, August 3, 2024.

Improve your basketball skills this summer. Co-ed basketball camp for youth 7-17 years old athletes and non-athletes. Doors open at 8:30 am, the camp starts at 9:00 am and ends at 2:00 pm.

The event will be held in the gym at Smith’s alma mater, Deer Valley High School, 4700 Lone Tree Way in Antioch, where he played hoops before heading on to play for the Oklahoma State University Cowboys, then into the pros, where he’s played for international teams and the Warriors G League team in Santa Cruz. (Learn more about his career).

See a brief invitation video by Kendall.

Sponsored by Smith’s My Brothers Keeper 1K, to register visit Kendall Smith Basketball Camp. To be a sponsor, donate or volunteer email mybrotherskeepers925@gmail.com.



Kendall Smith 4th Annual Basketball Camp 8-3-24

