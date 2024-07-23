Kaiser Permanente Nor Cal hospitals nationally recognized for delivering high-quality patient care and treatment

U.S. News & World Report’s annual study rates Kaiser hospitals in the top 10 to 20% in U.S. for treating heart attacks, strokes, other challenging medical conditions

By Antonia Ehlers, PR & Media Relations, Kaiser Permanente Northern California

OAKLAND, CA – Kaiser Permanente Northern California’s hospitals are rated among the best in the nation for treating heart attacks, strokes, and other medical conditions.

Kaiser Permanente Northern California hospitals are recognized as “high-performing” in U.S. News & World Report’s 2024-25 Best Hospitals annual report in part due to the evidence-based treatments and comprehensive care and support provided to patients.

Nearly 5,000 hospitals participated in the study, which analyzes hospital performance for 15 specialty care areas and 20 procedures and conditions. The “high performing” designation — defined as top 10% to 20% in the United States – honors those hospitals that consistently deliver high-quality care when treating complex medical conditions.

“Our Kaiser Permanente Northern California hospitals are continually recognized as leaders in the nation for providing our members and patients with exceptional care leading to positive health outcomes,” said Carrie Owen Plietz, FACHE, president of Kaiser Permanente’s Northern California region. “Our dedicated clinicians and care teams always strive to meet our patients’ health care needs as we work to improve their overall health and well-being.”

Kaiser Permanente patients receive coordinated and evidence-based care through an integrated system designed to put their health care needs above all else.

18 Kaiser Permanente Northern California hospitals rated high-performing for cardiac care

Nearly 700,000 people die of heart disease every year – or 1 in every 5 deaths – so the treatment provided is critical to saving lives. Kaiser Permanente cardiologists and heart surgeons have experience treating a broad range of heart conditions and performing life-saving procedures. And our connected system allows them to share knowledge across locations and specialties.

According to the U.S. News & World Report’s ratings, 18 Kaiser Permanente Northern California hospitals are recognized as “high performing” for the treatment of either congestive heart failure or heart attacks.

“Our physicians and care teams not only excel at the routine procedures, but also the more specialized complex medical needs of our patients and members,” said Maria Ansari, MD, FACC, CEO and executive director of The Permanente Medical Group. “We take pride in our ability to deliver innovative, nation-leading quality of care, helping our patients recover quickly so they can resume their normal activities and lead healthy lives.”

Ratings help inform decision-making about care

The annual ratings and rankings are designed to help patients and their health care providers make informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures.

Twenty Kaiser Permanente Northern California hospitals are “high performing” in at least one of the 35 measures examined, including the treatment of stroke, congestive heart failure, and pneumonia.

In addition:

Six Kaiser Permanente Northern California hospitals are ranked among the top 60 hospitals out of more than 400 considered in California: The Kaiser Permanente Oakland, Richmond, Roseville, Santa Clara, San Francisco, and South Sacramento hospitals are all ranked among the state’s best.

Kaiser Permanente Oakland and Richmond hospitals are among the top 10% in the metropolitan area of San Francisco and the state of California for delivering safe, high-quality care.

Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara and Roseville hospitals are among the top 10% of hospitals in Northern California for delivering safe, high-quality care.

Kaiser Permanente Vallejo hospital is ranked 28 th in the nation for rehabilitation out of nearly 5,000 hospitals evaluated. It’s also the second-highest ranked rehabilitation hospital in Northern California and the 4 th highest in the state.

in the nation for rehabilitation out of nearly 5,000 hospitals evaluated. It’s also the second-highest ranked rehabilitation hospital in Northern California and the 4 highest in the state. Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento is rated among the Best Regional Hospitals for Equitable Access.

In its hospital analysis, U.S. News & World Report uses publicly available data such as volume, mortality rates, infection rates, staffing levels, and patient satisfaction rates, among other factors.



U.S.News Best & Kaiser Permanente logos

