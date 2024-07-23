Services Wednesday, July 24 in Fairfield

Donald Paul Byrns, 83 passed away peacefully on July 16, 2024, in Vacaville, CA.

Don was born on August 26, 1940, and was proceeded in death by his loving wife Gloria Jean of 50 years and Grandson Anthony DiGiovanni. Don was a carpenter by trade followed by a long career as a Building Inspector for the City of Antioch and Oakley, CA. For nearly 40 years Don and Jean made their home and raised their family in Antioch before retiring to Red Bluff, CA in 2004.

An avid outdoorsman, Don loved hunting, camping and firearms. He was a lifetime member of the National Rifleman’s Association. He had an amazing talent and passion for leather work. He tooled many beautiful items over the years. Those who possess these will cherish them forever. Don was a true Red, White and Blue American, and loved the USA only second to his family and friends.

Don is survived by his daughter Nancy (Frank) DiGiovanni, son Edward Byrns, daughter Paula (Mark) Toponce, 7 Grandchildren and 13 Great Grandchildren.

Funeral:

Wednesday, July 24, 2024

Rockville Stone Church/Cemetery 4219 Suisun Valley Road, Fairfield 94534

Viewing 10:00 am

Services 11:00 am

A luncheon will be served at the Bally Keel Estate 4286 Suisun Valley Road, Fairfield 94534 following the services.

As Don was a life-long Cowboy, please feel free to wear your Western/Cowboy/SASS attire.

To offer a message of condolences visit Donald Paul Byrns Obituary.



