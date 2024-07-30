Antioch Police work with new store to catch burglar, assign officers to Slatten Ranch

Antioch Police catch a burglar at Savers on July 9th and assigned to Slatten Ranch Shopping Center on July 26, 2024. Photos by APD

Recover several $1,000’s of merchandise, equipment

By Antioch Police Department

To deter crime and quickly respond to crimes in progress, APD has assigned officers specifically to the Slatten Ranch shopping center on Lone Tree Way. You may have noticed our officers on foot and in vehicles in the area. Officers have made contact with several of the highest impacted stores and are stationed in the area ready to respond to thefts, burglaries, or any other crimes that may occur.

In addition, Antioch Police worked with the new Savers store on Somersville Road, at the former location of Big Lots, earlier this month to catch a burglary suspect. A post on APD’s Facebook on July 11th reads:

“Teamwork Makes the Dream Work!

We’re proud to report a successful collaboration between the Savers store and the Antioch Police Department, resulting in the arrest of a burglary suspect!

Savers – 2521 Somerville Road

Opened: 5/16/2024

80 local employees

Recent incidents:

– 07/6/24 at 9:30 pm: Roof hatch and rappel burglary

– 07/7/24 at 9:30 pm: Roof hatch and rappel burglary

– 07/8/24 at 12:30 am: Roof hatch and rappel burglary

– Reported: 07/8/24

Several thousand dollars in merchandise and equipment stolen.

7/9/24 at 2:17 pm: Officers recovered stolen items near San Jose and Delta Fair.

On 7/9/2024, at 9:05 pm, the store manager spotted the burglar on a live feed. Officers swiftly set a perimeter and apprehended the suspect as he exited.

This arrest highlights the power of teamwork between Savers and APD. Thank you to everyone involved for their diligence and quick response!

