4 Ever Me Foundation set to impact youth in Contra Costa County

Antioch, CA – As we gear up for the new school year, 4 Ever Me Foundation is excited to announce the 12th Annual Stuff the Bus School Supply Giveaway, a beloved event dedicated to supporting families in need of school essentials. We cordially invite the community to join us for a day of fun, entertainment, food, and invaluable resources.

Date: August 3rd, 2024

Time: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Location: Dallas Ranch Middle School

Address: 1401 Mt Hamilton Dr, Antioch

For over a decade, our mission has been to ensure that every child embarks on their academic journey fully prepared and equipped with the necessary tools for success. Thanks to the generous contributions from our community and local sponsors, we have been able to provide crucial resources for students year after year. This event, which started in 2012, has grown immensely and garnered support from influential organizations such as the Golden State Warriors, who have been steadfast partners for nearly 9 years.

The Stuff the Bus School Supply Giveaway initially began as an AUSD-targeted initiative, identifying the need among students attending Black Diamond Middle School. Originally held at Pegnim and Ivancich law firm now, Ivancich and Costis in Antioch, the event occurred twice a year – once at the beginning of the school year and another midway – ensuring that students had ample supplies to last the entire academic year. As word spread and families from various school districts began attending, the event transitioned to a one-day gathering serving students from across Contra Costa County. We embrace our commitment to meeting the community’s needs, and this event will continue as long as the need exists.

The 4 Ever Me Foundation is committed to supporting the socio-emotional well-being of youth by providing resources for success, encouraging youth involvement within the community, and nurturing youth leaders. Founder, Claryssa Wilson, recounts how the event became the catalyst for establishing 4 Ever Me Foundation, recognizing the opportunity to make a broader impact on the community. The foundation’s name originated from a longstanding Instagram handle created in 2012, symbolizing the importance of staying true to oneself despite challenges faced during middle school. With the foundation in the process of being established in 2021, after prioritizing personal education, including graduating from Antioch High School in 2019 and in 2023 earning a bachelor’s degree from San Diego State University, Wilson leads a dedicated executive team, including former peers and family members.

At the event, attendees can expect the following:

FREE School Supplies: We have stocked up on a wide range of school essentials, including backpacks, binders, notebooks, pens, pencils, and more. These supplies will be available for students to pick out, ensuring they get items they will truly love and use. We provide supplies for Pre-K through College!

Entertainment: Families can enjoy a variety of entertainment options, including games, face painting, and live performances. We guarantee a day full of joy and smiles!

Food: A delicious assortment of food vendors will be available for everyone to enjoy throughout the event.

Resources: Beyond school supplies, we understand the importance of addressing other essential needs. Our event will feature resource booths offering FREE information on health services, community programs, and other support services.

To ensure a smooth check-in process for all attendees, we kindly request that families register in advance by filling out the online form. Additionally, for those interested in donating or volunteering, the QR code on the attached flyer provides convenient access to relevant information and opportunities.

We are determined to make this year’s Stuff the Bus School Supply Giveaway the most impactful one yet! For media inquiries, interviews, or further information about the event, please reach out to Claryssa Wilson at 4evermefoundation@gmail.com or Velma Wilson at (925) 250-3051

Together, let’s create a positive impact on the lives of our children and build a brighter future for our community. We look forward to welcoming you on August 3rd at Dallas Ranch Middle School!.



Stuff the Bus 2024

