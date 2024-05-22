Antioch School Board appoints Chief Human Resources Officer as acting superintendent on split vote

Dr. Rob Martinez. Source: LinkedIn

While Anello out on medical leave; oversaw internal investigations of bullying complaints

By Allen D. Payton

The Antioch School Board appointed the school district’s Chief Human Resources Officer, Certificated HR, Dr. Robert Martinez as acting superintendent, Wednesday night, May 22, 2024, to serve while Superintendent Stephanie Anello is out on medical leave.

Following their closed session meeting, which also included a performance evaluation of Anello, Antioch School Board President Antonio Hernandez announced, “The Board has selected Dr. Robert Martinez as acting superintendent on a 3-2 vote.”

However, Anello was not in attendance and Hernandez did not mention anything about that agenda item.

Martinez, who goes by Rob, oversaw the recent internal investigations of the complaints against Kenny Turnage by district maintenance employees. The results of the investigations have not been satisfactory to those employees, nor Hernandez who has publicly called for Anello’s resignation in spite of not having provided her with an annual evaluation for at least two years. Two additional investigations of the complaints using outside individuals are underway. Plus, Hernandez has called for a separate, board-led “investigation on the policies, practices, and culture of the Antioch Unified School District that impact our employees and students.” (See related article)

At the beginning of the Superintendent’s Report agenda item of the meeting, Martinez said, “First off, let me just say thank you to the board for the trust that you’ve placed in me to serve as the acting superintendent.in Superintendent Anello’s absence,” Martinez. “I will hold that responsibility with great care, compassion and commitment for all of our students, staff, families and community.”

About Dr. Rob Martinez

According to his LinkedIn profile, “Dr. Robert A. Martinez is currently the Chief of Human Resources for the Antioch Unified School District (in which he has served since June 2022). He previously served as Superintendent/CEO of Griffin Technology Academies, and the Mt. Diablo Unified School District. He was the Assistant Superintendent in the Fairfield-Suisun Communities where he worked for 32 years. Dr. Martinez has continually focused on improving and expanding educational opportunities for students. He strives to advance understanding of resiliency research for all his employees, students, and their families. He seeks to support all District personnel with advancing their personal and professional skills, knowledge, and expertise in working with children as unique individuals with unlimited capacities. He has served as a Board Member of the Association of California School Administrators (ACSA), ACSA President-Elect of for Region 4, Past-President of Solano ACSA Charter, as a Board Member for the California Association of Latino Superintendents and Administrators (#CALSA/Greater San Francisco, Bay Area, Region 1) and is currently the Vice President of Legislative Action for ACSA Region 4. He was awarded ACSA’s most acclaimed Personnel/Human Resources recognition in 2019. Dr. Martinez holds a B.A. in Psychology and an M.A. in Education, both from the University of California, Davis. He is extremely proud to have earned his Educational Doctorate Degree in Educational Leadership and Management with a concentration in Human Resources, from Drexel University.

His new book, “Recipes for Resilience, Nurturing Perseverance in Students and Educators” was recently released and is available on @Amazon. He shares messages from his life and lessons learned. His life’s work has focused on helping others live courageous, resilient lives. He previously authored “The Story of Sparkle and Shine,” a story of positivity and action for good.

He is available to provide keynotes, consultation, and training on building resilient cultures that create powerful safe places for our children and adults to learn, grow and develop in peace. He believes building resilience in each person, in equitable safe places is of paramount importance.

You can follow him @ResiliencyGuy @Twitter, @Instagram, @Facebook @Youtube.

Educator, Superintendent, Past CALSA Board of Director, Past ACSA Board Member, ACSA Region 4 Board Member, Solano ACSA, Life-long Learner, Dr. Rob often says, “Let the lives we help others live be the measure of our success.”

Martinez earned his Master of Arts Degree in Education in 1992 from U.C. Davis and his Doctorate of Education Educational Leadership, Human Resources Concentration from Drexel University in 2013.



