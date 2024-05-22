Tri Delta Transit offers Summer Youth Bus Pass for unlimited rides June 1 to Aug 31, 2023

Source: Tri Delta Transit

Half-off passes on sale now through June 30th only.

Kids don’t want to be stuck at home for the summer, and parents don’t want to be stuck driving everywhere.

Give your kids their own set of wheels with a Summer Youth Bus Pass.

The Summer Youth Pass is the perfect way for youth riders to get around Contra Costa County during the summer. Passholders can take unlimited rides on Tri Delta Transit, West CAT, and County Connection local and express buses for an affordable and discounted price.

For only $30*, youth 6-18 can take unlimited bus rides from June 1 through Aug. 31, 2023 – one of the best summertime bargains for getting around Contra Costa County!

Click here to purchase your pass https://511cc.org/youthpass or come to our office.

*Actual pass price $60. Advertised $30 price reflects a $30 supplement per pass provided by 511 Contra Costa. Passes receiving the 511 Contra Costa supplement are limited in quantity and available only while supplies last.



Summer Youth Pass banner

