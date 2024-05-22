Armed robbery of Contra Costa County Fair funds during bank deposit

Possibly $90,000, police seek public’s help

By Acting Sergeant Kristian Palma #6286 Antioch Police Department Investigations Bureau

On Monday, May 20, 2024, at approximately 2:18 AM, Antioch police officers responded to the 2500 block of Somersville Road for the report of an armed robbery.

When officers arrived, they contacted two victims. Officers learned the victims were employees of the Contra Costa County Event Park (Fairgrounds). The Contra Costa County Fair had ended, and two employees were tasked with conducting the night deposit. While conducting the night deposit at the BMO Bank they were approached by an unknown suspect. The suspect robbed the victims of the money and personal belongings at gunpoint.

Other news reports have pegged the amount stolen at $90,000. When asked, a county fair representative offered no comment but didn’t know how that amount was known by other media. Questions were emailed late Wednesday night to Fair CEO Joe Brengle asking if that’s correct, why the deposit was made at that time instead of leaving it in a safe on the fairgrounds and waiting until Monday morning to make the deposit, what is the usual procedure and for any additional information he could share.

We are asking for anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Antioch Police Department Investigations Bureau. Additional inquiries or information can be directed to Antioch Police Detective Sgt. Palma at (925) 779-6876 or by emailing kpalma@antiochca.gov.

Additional questions were emailed to Brengle Thursday afternoon including:

“Shouldn’t the deposit of such an amount be made with an armed escort, such as staff from the security company, Praetorian hired by the Fair this year or county sheriff’s deputies? Does the Fair have policies and procedures in place for handling deposits? Were they followed? What are they? What amount does the $90,000 (or more) represent of the Fair’s proceeds? Will the Fair’s insurance cover any or all of the loss? What impacts will it have for the Fair’s future?”

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



CCC Fair 2024 & APD 2020 logos

