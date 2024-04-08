Park Middle School Spartan Cheer Team wins again with double victory weekend

By Leshia Marie West, Head Coach

It was a double victory for the Park Middle School Spartan Cheer Team this weekend. The girls achieved their first victory by winning 1st Place at the 2024 JAMZ Cheer & Dance NorCal Challenge Cup Championship in the Middle School Level 2 Division. This competition took place in Stockton, CA.

The second victory was via Virtual Submission to the Full Out Combat Cheerleading Competition which took place in Missoula, Montana. The Spartan Cheerleading Team won 1st Place in the Middle School Division for the Northwest Region.

The victories follow last month’s first place at the Rockstar-Justice League National Cheer and Dance Competition, last month. (See related article)

What an amazing weekend for our Spartan Cheerleaders! We are proud of YOU!

We have had an incredible competition season, bringing three Cheer Championship wins back to Park Middle School this year. We are so proud of all the time, energy, hard work and dedication our girls have put into making this team amazing.

If you know any local businesses that love supporting our schools and the youth in our community, please reach out to us. Go Spartans!



PMS Cheer Team JAMZ & Full-Out 1st Places 4-6-24

