Suspect in fatal shooting near Antioch homeless hotel ID’d, arrested in Walnut Creek

Bullet casing markers in front of the Opportunity Village homeless hotel and crime scene tape there and at the Dairy Queen next to the Golden Hills Community Outreach Center could be seen at the fatal shooting scene on E. 18th Street in Antioch on March 27, 2024. Video screenshots.

Held on $1.35 million bail, has history of arrests

36-year-old victim identified as Frank James

By Acting Lt. Matthew Koch #3018, Antioch Police Department Investigations Bureau

Antioch Police Department detectives have worked diligently on this homicide investigation. Hi-tech tools and City cameras were instrumental in identifying 29-year-old Jacob Lamaar Crooks (born 5//24/94) as the suspect in the homicide that occurred on March 27, 2024. Antioch detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Crooks which was shared with neighboring law enforcement agencies.

On Monday, April 8th, the Walnut Creek Police Department contacted Crooks during a traffic enforcement stop where he was taken into custody. Crooks was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility for the murder of 36-year-old Frank James. This case will be presented to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office for review.

As previously reported, on Thursday, March 27, 2024, at approximately 5:22 AM, Antioch police officers responded to the 600 block of E.18th Street, near the Dairy Queen, at the request of Con Fire for a male who was found deceased with an apparent gunshot wound. (See video of police at scene)

When officers arrived, they located a 36-year-old male deceased inside a parked vehicle suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The Antioch Police Department’s Investigations Bureau, consisting of Crime Scene Investigators and detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit took over the investigation.

According to Detective Becerra the crime scene included the area on the street in front of Opportunity Village (homeless hotel) and the Golden Hills Community Outreach Center where multiple bullet casings were located. The victim walked to the Dairy Queen.

According to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office, the six-foot tall, 200-pound Crooks is listed as non-Hispanic and being held on $1.35 million bail. However, the Vinelink website lists him as Black.

According to localcrimenews.com, Crooks has a history of arrests, is currently from Antioch and was also arrested by Antioch Police last November for assault with a semiautomatic firearm and attempted willful, deliberate or premeditated murder. He was arrested twice in 2021, first by San Pablo Police while a resident of that city, for similar charges and then by Antioch PD for gun and drug charges, including possession of an assault weapon. In January 2023, Antioch PD arrested Crooks again on other gun charges and revocation of probation.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



Crime scene tape & bullet casing markers 03-27-24

