Man found dead from gunshot inside car in Antioch early Wednesday

Antioch Police on the scene of the fatal shooting who had the Dairy Queen taped off early Thursday, March 27, 2024. Source: Facebook posts by Denise Cantrell.

Victim was 36 years old; police seek unknown suspect(s)

By Acting Lt. Matthew Koch #3018, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

On Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at approximately 5:22 AM, Antioch police officers responded to the 600 block of E.18th Street, near the Dairy Queen, at the request of Con Fire for a male who was found deceased with an apparent gunshot wound. (See video of police at scene)

When officers arrived, they located a 36-year-old male deceased inside a parked vehicle suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The Antioch Police Department’s Investigations Bureau, consisting of Crime Scene Investigators and detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit took over the investigation. This is an active investigation, and no further information will be released. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification to the next of kin. This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to the community.

UPDATE: According to Detective Becerra the crime scene included the area on the street in front of Opportunity Village (homeless hotel) and the Golden Hills Community Outreach Center where multiple bullet casings were located. The victim walked to the Dairy Queen.

Additional inquiries or information can be directed to Antioch Police Detective Becerra at (925) 779-6937 or by emailing abecerra@antiochca.gov. Anonymous tips or information about this – or any other incident – can be sent via text to 274637 (CRIMES) with the keyword ANTIOCH.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



Fatal shooting photos & video screenshot 03-27-24

