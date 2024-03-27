7:00-8:00 pm in the Sanctuary

Holy Week is the period leading up to Resurrection Sunday (you may know it as Easter Sunday). From Palm Sunday through the rest of the week, important events were taking place that set this week apart from any other normal week. This space is dedicated to providing resources to help us learn more about these days so we can reflect on and appreciate the work Jesus has done for us!

Maundy Thursday is a day where we remember the night Jesus instituted the Lord’s Supper and taught His disciples about being a servant when He washed their feet. This is a time for us to reflect on what it means to be a servant, love others, and remember what Jesus’ sacrifice is all about.

Join us as we worship through singing, the reading of scripture, prayer, and partaking in the Lord’s Supper together.

For more information about Holy Week at Golden Hills Community Church located at 2401 Shady Willow Lane, Brentwood visit Holy Week | Golden Hills Community Church.



maundy_thursday_2024_01_gfx

