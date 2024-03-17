Park Middle School Cheerleaders take first at national competition

Park Middle School cheerleaders following their win on Saturday, March 16, 2024. Photos: Marie West

By Marie West, Head Cheer Coach, Park Middle School

Congratulations to the Park Middle School Cheerleaders for winning first place at the Rockstar-Justice League National Cheer and Dance Competition in Sacramento on Saturday, March 16, 2024. Over 50 teams participated in the national competition. Over 50 teams participated in the competition, one of six different cheerleading and dance events held across the country.

This is the first official cheer team at Park Middle School and the first middle school in Antioch Unified School District history to compete at a national cheer competition.

Way to make your school and AUSD proud! Go Spartans!



