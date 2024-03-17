Police investigate suspicious death of burned body found Antioch

By Antioch Police Department Investigations Bureau

On March 16, 2024, at approximately 6:51 PM, Antioch police officers responded to the rear of the 2900 block of Melon Court at the request of Con Fire for a reported fire coming from the area.

When officers arrived, they located a person deceased who had been severely burned. The cause of death is unknown. The Antioch Police Department’s Investigations Bureau, consisting of Crime Scene Investigators and detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit took over the investigation.

The cause of death is pending an autopsy from the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office. This is an active investigation, and no further information will be released.

Additional inquiries or information can be directed to Antioch Police Detective Palma at (925) 779-6876 or by emailing kpalma@antiochca.gov.



