Antioch Council flies Pan-African, Black Liberation flag at city hall through Juneteenth

The Pan-African flag seen flying on pole at City Hall on Feb. 29, 2024. (Photo by Allen D. Payton) and the flag on display on the council dais during their Feb. 13, 2024, meeting. Video screenshot.

Originally intended to fly all February in honor of Black History Month

By Allen D. Payton

During their Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, meeting the Antioch City Council voted unanimously to display the Pan-African Flag at City Hall. The council then took a break and raised the flag on the City’s flagpole in recognition of Black History Month in the City of Antioch. However, before voting on the resolution, the council added an amendment to the motionto fly the flag until Juneteenth on June 19th, 2024. The flag had previously been displayed on the council dais during their Feb. 13th meeting.

Mayor Lamar Hernandez-Thorpe, Mayor Pro Tem Monica Wilson and District 1 Councilwoman Tamisha Torres-Walker were dressed in African-style clothing. Earlier that day, during the ceremonial oath of office for new Interim Police Chief Brian Addington, the mayor shared he was wearing a Dashiki from Nigeria for the occasion later that evening. District 1 Councilman Mike Barbanica later said that the mayor provided him and District 3 Councilwoman Lori Ogorchock with African-style scarves to wear during the council meeting.

The council members were dressed in African-theme clothing during their meeting on Feb. 27, 2024. Video screenshot

According to the city staff report on the agenda item, “The City received a request from Antioch ACCE (Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment) to fly the Pan-African Flag, also known as the Afro-American Flag and the Black Liberation Flag, at Antioch City Hall.

The Pan-African Flag is a tri-color flag consisting of three equal horizontal bands, which are red, black, and green. The three colors on the Pan-African Flag each have a symbolic meaning:

Red represents the blood that unites all people of Black African ancestry and that was shed for liberation.

Black represents people whose existence as a nation, though not a nation-state, is affirmed by the existence of the flag.

Green represents the abundant natural wealth of Africa.

The Pan-African Flag was adopted by the UNIA (Universal Negro Improvement Association) at a conference in New York City in 1920.”

The flag is also referred to as the Marcus Garvey flag after the Jamaican political activist, and founder and first President-General of the UNIA. According to the history of the flag on the UNIA website, “Alternatively, it has been explained by journalist Charles Mowbray White that Garvey proposed the colors for the following reasons: ‘Garvey said red because of sympathy for the ‘Reds of the world’, and the Green their sympathy for the Irish in their fight for freedom, and the Black- [for] the Negro.’”

Tashina Garrett was joined by other ACCE representatives as she spoke about the Pan-African Flag during public comments during the Antioch City Counci meeting on Feb. 27, 2024. Video screenshot

Before the council’s vote on the resolution, a group of residents representing ACCE gathered with Tashina Garrett who spoke during public comments and offered additional historical information about the flag.

“It was created to represent the people of the African diaspora and to symbolize Black liberation in the United States,” she said. “As flags symbolize the union of governance, people in territory, this flag was created to give Black people in America and the world over the symbol that unifies the diaspora. The red which symbolizes our blood that was shed. The black symbolizes those bodies that were beat and burned and everything else. And the green represents the land that was stolen. I appreciate you guys giving us the opportunity to even fly this flag.”

Thorpe said flying the flag would not preclude other flags from flying at City Hall and explained why it wasn’t flown until the last three days of Black History Month.

“This request came in from ACCE Antioch and they did submit it in a timely fashion. It should have been flown the entire month of February. The mayor messed up,” he stated. “Because we had a new process. I assumed it was an administrative process and we looked at the policy, again and I said, ‘Thomas (City Attorney Smith), you need to review this and send it to council. So, it came on to this meeting.”

He then made the request to fly it through June saying, “That’s my request for dropping the ball and making it up to ACCE Antioch.”

As Wilson was making a motion to fly the flag, Thorpe asked it be flown through the end of May. Someone in the audience suggested flying it until Juneteenth and Wilson changed her motion to include that. Barbanica seconded the motion and without further comments by council members it passed 5-0.

The council then took a brief recess to raise the flag on the pole outside City Hall.

(See 28:30 mark of council meeting video)

The council unanimously passed the following:

RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ANTIOCH DIRECTING STAFF TO FLY THE PAN-AFRICAN FLAG AT ANTIOCH CITY HALL THROUGHOUT THE MONTH OF FEBRUARY 2024 IN RECOGNITION OF BLACK HISTORY MONTH

(with the amendment to display the Pan-African Flag until Juneteenth 2024)

WHEREAS, in 1920, the Pan-African Flag, also known as the Black Liberation Flag and the Afro-American Flag, was adopted by the UNIA at a conference in New York City;

WHEREAS, the Pan-African Flag is a tri-color flag consisting of three equal horizontal bands, which are red, black, and green;

WHEREAS, the three colors on the Pan-African Flag each have a symbolic meaning: Red represents the blood that unites all people of Black African ancestry and that was shed for liberation; Black represents people whose existence as a nation, though not a nation state, is affirmed by the existence of the flag; and

Green represents the abundant natural wealth of Africa;

WHEREAS, many of the residents, students, employees, and business owners within the City of Antioch who contribute to the enrichment of our City are a part of the African American community;

WHEREAS, African Americans serve as leaders in all professional fields, make contributions that strengthen the fabric of American society;

WHEREAS, African Americans should feel safe to learn, grow, work, and enjoy their lives without the fear of discrimination, harassment, or hate crimes;

WHEREAS, the African American civil rights movement has achieved great progress, but there is more work to be done within our nation;

WHEREAS, the Pan-African Flag, also known as the Black Liberation Flag or Afro American Flag, has been used since the 1920’s as a symbol of freedom and unity;

WHEREAS, flying the Pan-African Flag at City Hall throughout the month of February further symbolizes the City’s celebration of diversity and support for the African American community;

WHEREAS, the Pan-African Flag has been raised around the world as a symbol of freedom, unity, inclusion, belonging, and hope for members of the African American community;

WHEREAS, the City of Antioch will be offered a Pan-African Flag by residents of its community who request to fly the flag at City Hall during Black History Month; and

WHEREAS, the City Council is open to considering similar requests to fly flags celebrating the efforts of other nationally recognized civil rights movements that strive for equal rights and equal protection under the law for groups that have historically endured and sought to overcome unlawful and unjust discrimination within our country.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the City Council of the City of Antioch hereby resolves as follows:

1. The Acting City Manager or designee is directed to fly the Pan-African Flag, also known as the Black Liberation Flag and the Afro-American Flag, at City Hall throughout the month of February 2024 in recognition of Black History Month in the City of Antioch.

2. This resolution shall become effective immediately upon its passage and adoption.”

According to the City staff report, the flag was provided to the City by residents of the community.



