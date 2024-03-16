Kiwanis Club of the Delta-Antioch to hold Annual Romano Marchetti Memorial Dinner fundraiser March 30

In honor of our Past Distinguished Member, Romano Marchetti, the Kiwanis Club of the Delta-Antioch is proud to host our Annual Tri-Tip / Chicken Dinner on March 30th, 2024. This event will take place at the Veterans of Foreign Wars located at 815 Fulton Shipyard Road in Antioch.

Come on down for 5PM Social with dinner starting promptly at 6PM. Enjoy Tri-Tip, Chicken, Beans, Cole Slaw, and more as our meal! Tickets are $25 an adult and only $15 for children. All profits of this dinner, Opportunity Drawing, and Auction contribute to the support of the local Kiwanis Community, Youth Charities, and Music Scholarships.

For tickets to the event click, here or call one of the numbers in the flier above. For more information about Kiwanis Club of the Delta-Antioch visit Kiwanis Club of The Delta-Antioch.



Kiwanis Club Marchetti Dinner 3-30-24

