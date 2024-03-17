Male pedestrian dies from hit-and-run car collision early Sunday

By Lt. John Fortner, Antioch Police Field Services Division

On Sunday, March 17, 2024, at 01:31 AM, the Antioch Police Department Communications Center received a 9-1-1 call reporting a vehicle collision involving one male pedestrian in the area of 1800 Wilbur Avenue. Once officers arrived, they learned a Kia sedan struck an unknown male in the roadway. Afterwards, the driver fled the scene.

Officers rendered first aid until paramedics from the Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ConFire) arrived and took over. Unfortunately, the male victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene and was pronounced deceased by emergency medical personnel. The victim is not being identified at this time until next-of-kin notifications have been made.

During the preliminary investigation evidence and witness statements were collected. The investigation is currently active, and APD Accident Investigators assumed control of the Hit & Run collision investigation.

This investigation is ongoing, and we ask anyone with information to contact Sergeant R. Green (rgreen@antiochca.gov) or Officer J. Egan (jegan@antiochca.gov) of the Traffic Unit at 925-779-6864. You may also text an anonymous tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword ANTIOCH.