Antioch council to discuss possible Israel-Hamas ceasefire resolution Tuesday

Members of the Antioch City Council meeting audience wear pro-Palestinian keffiyeh scarves on Feb. 27, 2024. Photo by Allen D. Payton Former PLO and PNA leader Yasser Arafat wearing his iconic fishnet pattern keffiyeh in 2001. Source: ndawehistory.weebly.com

During special meeting; Ogorchock, Barbanica will not attend citing scheduling conflicts

By Allen D. Payton

During a special meeting called by Antioch Mayor Lamar Hernandez-Thorpe for Tuesday, March 19, 2024, the Antioch City Council, on a possible a ceasefire resolution for the Israel-Hamas War as proposed by District 1 Councilwoman Tamisha Torres-Walker. (See meeting agenda)

Councilwoman Tamisha Torres-Walker and residents wear pro-Palestinian keffiyeh scarves during public comments at the Antioch City Council meeting on Feb. 27, 2024. Video screenshots.

The council’s consideration follows requests by members of the public during recent Antioch Council meetings at which Torres-Walker, some speakers and members of the audience could be seen wearing black and white, fishnet pattern scarves known as keffiyehs. They have become a national symbol of pro-Palestinian activists in the Israel-Palestine conflict dating back to the 1936–1939 Arab revolt against the British. Former Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) and Palestinian National Authority (PNA) leader Yasser Arafat could regularly be seen wearing one.

A resident wearing a keffiyeh scarf speaks during public comments asking for a ceasefire resolution at the Antioch City Council meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. Video screenshot

This is perhaps the first time ever the council will delve into international matters and possibly give direction to the president and representatives in Congress. One idea is to tell the Biden Administration to not spend any tax dollars generated in Antioch on weapons sent to Israel.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the council will receive public comments, discuss the matter and provide direction to city staff on a possible proposed resolution.

Councilwoman Lori Ogorchock said she would not attend as she only learned of the special meeting in a text from Acting City Manager Kwame Reed over the weekend and had already made other plans. Councilman Mike Barbanica will also not be in attendance as he also has a scheduling conflict, which he said he told the mayor last Monday.

The agenda was just issued on Monday afternoon, March 18, 2024, complying with the 24-hour minimum notice requirement.

It also follows the Richmond City Council’s 5-1 vote last October to condemn Israel and support the “Palestinian People of Gaza”. Contra Costa County District 1 Supervisor John Gioia opposed the resolution writing, “The passage of any resolution, regardless of attempts to amend it, will only contribute to the divisiveness.” It also follows a requested resolution by members of the public and the Brentwood City Council last November, but it has not been placed on a meeting agenda, as of yet.

The Antioch Council meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 200 H Street.



