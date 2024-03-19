Antioch man, Oakland woman arrested for Sausalito retail theft, guns, drugs

Guns, ammunition and drugs confiscated from suspects in Sausalito retail theft on Monday, March 18, 2024. Photo: Marin County Sheriff’s Office

Both have history of arrests; a convicted felon, 38-year-old Jesse Martinez already out of custody

By Marin County Sheriff’s Office

On Monday, March 18 2024, at 6:34 PM, Southern Marin Deputies were dispatched to the Target Store located in the Gateway Shopping Center at 190 Donahue Street in Sausalito, on a report from security personnel that a woman was acting suspicious and possibly attempting to steal merchandise. The woman was associated with a male in a silver Nissan parked out front. While deputies were responding, the suspicious male and female moved over to the Ross Dress for Less across the parking lot. The female again went inside alone, and the male stayed outside in the car.

Upon arrival a Deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the male in the Nissan. The driver refused to stop and quickly drove away behind the Ross Dress for Less building. He was unable to leave the parking lot due to additional responding deputies and was quickly detained. Surveillance video from nearby stores showed the male suspect threw two firearms out of the car and into the nearby bushes while he was fleeing from responding units.

Both firearms were recovered; a revolver was loaded with four rounds. A “Glock style” un-serialized pistol had seven rounds in the magazine. The male was arrested for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and ammunition, possession of methamphetamine, and fleeing from deputies.

The female inside the store was contacted and arrested for multiple “No Bail” warrants from Placer and San Mateo Counties and being in possession of fentanyl.

Arrested:

Jesse Daniel Martinez age 38 (born 12-4-1985) male from Antioch

For:

11377(A) – Possession of Controlled Substance

11379 – Transportation/Selling A Controlled Substance

11364 – Possess Control Substance Paraphernalia

2800 – Fail to Obey Peace Officer

29800(A)1 – Addict in Possession of Firearm

30305(A)(1) – Possession of Ammunition

Lucy Lu Tompkin age 24 (born 10-26-1999) female from Oakland

For:

11350(A) – Possession of Narcotic Controlled Substance

485 – Grand Theft Of Lost Property

496 – Receive/etc. Known Stolen Property Over $200

10851 – Vehicle Theft

11364(A) – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

According to the Marin Co. Sheriff’s Office, Martinez bonded out of custody early Tuesday morning, March 19, 2024.

According to localcrimenews.com, the 5-foot, 8-inch, 185 lb. Martinez has a history of arrests over the past two years by Concord PD, Placerville CHP, El Dorado County and Contra Costa County Sheriffs’ Departments for crimes including drug possession, vehicle theft, receiving or concealing stolen property, addict in possession of a firearm and ammunition and carjacking.

According to the Marin Co. Sheriff’s Office, Lu is being held in the Marin County Jail.

According to localcrimenews.com, she has a history of arrests since 2017 by Sacramento County, El Dorado County, Placer County and San Mateo County Sherffs’ Departments, and Roseville, Colma, San Francisco and South San Francisco PD’s for crimes including intoxicated in public, disorderly conduct, shoplifting, resisting, obstructing or delaying a peace officer, drug possession, addict in possession of or who purchased tear gas or a tear gas weapon, looting, vehicle theft, grand theft of lost property, retaining possession of personal ID with intent to defraud and possession of burglar’s tools.

The Marin County Sheriff’s Office is appreciative of the watchful eyes of citizens, and civilian security personnel who call us when something doesn’t seem right.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



